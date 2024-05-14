C6

EHF Finals Men officials confirmed

14 May 2024, 13:00

The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates that will be taking charge of the four matches at the EHF Finals Men in Hamburg, Germany, on 25/26 May 2024.

Spain's referee pairing of Javier Alvarez Mata and Yon Bustamante Lopez have been selected to officiate the final, which will be played between the winners of the two semi-finals - SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Dinamo Bucuresti and Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals, 3rd place and final match are as follows: 

Saturday, 25 May
Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST
SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Referees: Vaidas Mazeika / Mindaugas Gatelis - LTU
Delegates: Alan Grima - MLT (EHF Court of Handball) and Denis Reibel - FRA (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST
Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER)
Referees: Dalibor Jurinovic / Marko Mrvica - CRO
Delegates: Jan Kampman – DEN (EHF Competitions Commission) and Shlomo Cohen – ISR (EHF Court of Handball)

Sunday, 26 May
3/4 Placement Match, 15:00 CEST
Loser Semi-final 1 vs. Loser Semi-final 2
Referees: Andrej Budzak / Michal Zahradnik - SVK

Final, 18:00 CEST
Winner Semi-final 1 vs. Winner Semi-final 2
Referees: Javier Alvarez Mata / Yon Bustamante Lopez - ESP

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

