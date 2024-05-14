EHF Finals Men officials confirmed

Spain's referee pairing of Javier Alvarez Mata and Yon Bustamante Lopez have been selected to officiate the final, which will be played between the winners of the two semi-finals - SG Flensburg-Handewitt vs Dinamo Bucuresti and Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals, 3rd place and final match are as follows:

Saturday, 25 May

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Referees: Vaidas Mazeika / Mindaugas Gatelis - LTU

Delegates: Alan Grima - MLT (EHF Court of Handball) and Denis Reibel - FRA (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs. Füchse Berlin (GER)

Referees: Dalibor Jurinovic / Marko Mrvica - CRO

Delegates: Jan Kampman – DEN (EHF Competitions Commission) and Shlomo Cohen – ISR (EHF Court of Handball)

Sunday, 26 May

3/4 Placement Match, 15:00 CEST

Loser Semi-final 1 vs. Loser Semi-final 2

Referees: Andrej Budzak / Michal Zahradnik - SVK

Final, 18:00 CEST

Winner Semi-final 1 vs. Winner Semi-final 2

Referees: Javier Alvarez Mata / Yon Bustamante Lopez - ESP

Photo © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff