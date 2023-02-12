Motherson keeps the dream alive after important win

GROUP B

Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN) 28:33 (15:16)

With a pair of brilliant scorers in Nantes' Lena Grandveau and Ikast's Emma Friis with eight goals from each of them, a great goal show was on point today. Despite good performances from both teams, it was the Danes who drew the longer straw in round 5 with the result 28:33. The teams played level with each other for most of the first half, and could thus be followed from 3:3 until 15:15, before Ikast scored the 16th goal shortly before the break. The second half continued in the same way, with the teams playing side by side. However, after 42 minutes of play, Ikast started to get ahead once and for all before they could finally celebrate their fifth win of the group stage. In the next round, Nantes must face off directly against Motherson for a place in the quarter-finals.

Fana (NOR) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 25:28 (9:14)

After a tough first half for the home team Fana, there were slightly better rhythms to trace in the second half, where the Norwegians won the second half with two goals. Overall, however, it was the Hungarians who could celebrate taking two points, and thus keep alive the dream of a quarter-final place. The last fifteen minutes of the first half were especially decisive for the game. With a leading profile in Celine Solstad from Fana with seven goals and a dangerous player in Barbora Lancz from Motherson with seven goals as well, there were great goals to watch out for in the duel. After a tough fifth round, there are guaranteed to be good, learning experiences leading up to the sixth and final round of the group stage in the EHF European League.

GROUP C

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Sola HK (NOR) 23:31 (12:10)

On top of a turbulent time for Podravka, who most recently dismissed their head coach Babic, it was assistant coach Antonio Pranjic who was at the helm in the fifth round of the group stage, which took place at home. However, it was not the successful experience that the club had probably hoped for. In the first half, things looked bright as the Croatians had to try to stop the Norwegians, who were already sure to advance to the quarter-finals. At half time, the home team was in front with 12:10. After 37 minutes of play, the game turned, and the Norwegians pulled away bit by bit – thanks, among other things, to Live Rushfeldt Diva, who delivered 7 goals during the match. When the match was over after 60 minutes, Sola could celebrate an eight-goal victory in 23:31. Although the afternoon did not end successfully for Podravka, Tina Barisic was spot on with 10 goals in the match.