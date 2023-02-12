Metz extend winning streak with a comeback

A strong second-half performance secured Metz's ninth consecutive win in the EHF Champions League Women 2023/23 season. Storhamar were off to a good start buoyed by Eli Marie Raasok's performance between the posts and were in the lead until the 40th minute of the game. Experience and strength by the French side came to light in the crunch times overcoming the five-goal deficit at half-time, the third biggest comeback in the competition's history.

While Metz wait in the quarter-finals as Group B leaders, Storhamar will try to secure the same in the play-offs against Odense Håndbold.