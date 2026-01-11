HIGHLIGHT MATCHES



GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 26:28 (13:13)



In a tight first half, the scoreline swung from one side to the other, with each club holding a two-goal lead at some point. However, neither could put a stamp on the match or build a comfortable advantage before the break, resulting in the score being level (13:13) at half-time. The drama continued in the second half as well, and it was not until the latter stages that CS Minaur Baia Mare, led by experienced left wing Fie Woller, settled the final outcome. The Romanian club went on a three-goal run (23:26) in the final minutes, which ultimately proved crucial in deciding the winner, as Larvik could not mount a comeback despite their late attempts. Fie Woller finished as the match’s top scorer with nine goals, while Tirill Mørch scored seven for the defeated hosts.

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 36:34 (16:15)



The reigning EHF European League champions recovered from a slow start to the match, as Thüringer HC needed more than six minutes to score their second goal. However, Johanna Reichert & co. then took the initiative and opened a three-goal lead (9:12) in the 21st minute. Óvár responded quickly and mounted a comeback, taking a narrow lead (16:15) at half-time after strengthening their defence. Johanna Reichert’s one-woman show continued in the second half, with the EHF Finals 2025 MVP scoring 16 goals overall, but Dragan Adžić’s squad showed character and team spirit to secure the win, despite Thüringer HC remaining in contention to equalize until late in the match. Laetitia Quist scored eight goals for Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, while Johanna Reichert accounted for 47% of the German side’s goals.