Motherson take down champions Thüringer to start the new campaign

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
11 January 2026, 19:30

The reigning EHF European League champions, Thüringer HC, began their title defence with a defeat to Motherson Mosonmagyaróvári KC in Hungary, as Johanna Reichert’s 16 goals were not enough to stop Dragan Adžić’s ambitious squad from celebrating a win. Meanwhile, CS Minaur Baia Mare emerged victorious from a difficult trip to Norway, in one of the highlight matches in Group A.

Chambray Touraine Handball, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, Viborg HK and, last but not least, the EHF Finals 2025 bronze medallists JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball were all on the winning side in their respective groups, while CS Rapid București and Tertnes Bergen shared the points in the only draw of round 1.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP A

Larvik (NOR) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 26:28 (13:13)

In a tight first half, the scoreline swung from one side to the other, with each club holding a two-goal lead at some point. However, neither could put a stamp on the match or build a comfortable advantage before the break, resulting in the score being level (13:13) at half-time. The drama continued in the second half as well, and it was not until the latter stages that CS Minaur Baia Mare, led by experienced left wing Fie Woller, settled the final outcome. The Romanian club went on a three-goal run (23:26) in the final minutes, which ultimately proved crucial in deciding the winner, as Larvik could not mount a comeback despite their late attempts. Fie Woller finished as the match’s top scorer with nine goals, while Tirill Mørch scored seven for the defeated hosts.

 

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 36:34 (16:15)

The reigning EHF European League champions recovered from a slow start to the match, as Thüringer HC needed more than six minutes to score their second goal. However, Johanna Reichert & co. then took the initiative and opened a three-goal lead (9:12) in the 21st minute. Óvár responded quickly and mounted a comeback, taking a narrow lead (16:15) at half-time after strengthening their defence. Johanna Reichert’s one-woman show continued in the second half, with the EHF Finals 2025 MVP scoring 16 goals overall, but Dragan Adžić’s squad showed character and team spirit to secure the win, despite Thüringer HC remaining in contention to equalize until late in the match. Laetitia Quist scored eight goals for Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, while Johanna Reichert accounted for 47% of the German side’s goals.

 

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP B

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) 25:26 (11:14)

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs MOL Esztergom (HUN) 34:32 (17:16)

GROUP C

VfL Oldenburg (GER) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 24:27 (5:11)

CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Tertnes Bergen (NOR) 32:32 (15:18)

GROUP D

Viborg HK (DEN) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 42:38 (18:20)

CSM Corona Brasov (ROU) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 30:35 (16:19)

