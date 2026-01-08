The EHF European League Women 2025/26 group phase gets underway with a lot of exciting matches over the weekend. Group A takes the spotlight with two highlight matches — including a meeting on Saturday between the EHF Champions League 2010/11 winners Larvik and the EHF European League 2020/21 bronze medallists CS Minaur Baia Mare.

The reigning champions Thüringer HC begin their title defence with a trip to Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC on a busy Sunday, with four other matches taking place the same day, featuring ambitious sides such as CS Rapid Bucuresti, HSG Blomberg-Lippe, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, who start their journeys in their respective groups as well.