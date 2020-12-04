VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 to be screened around the world

A worldwide audience in more than 80 territories will tune in to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 when it throws off in Cologne on 28 and 29 December.

Thanks to 33 television partners, handball fans from all corners of the globe will watch the rearranged climax to the men’s EHF Champions League 2019/20 season as four top-class teams – Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém – go head-to-head to fight for the title.

In the first semi-final on 28 December, Barça face Paris Saint-Germain Handball at 18:00 CET before the second semi at 20:30 CET, which features THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém HC.

The champions will be crowned on a must-not-miss Tuesday 29 December. The 3/4 Placement match is first up at 18:00, before all eyes focus on the final, which throws off at 20:30 CET.

Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations EHF Marketing, said: “We want to express our gratitude to our TV broadcasters, which have kept their commitment with the competition and which are looking for a new edition full of spectacle and the best handball.

“We also are glad to welcome new partners for this event, while not excluding the option to announce new and spectacular deals in the upcoming days.

“For this 2020 edition we will of course adapt the production to the new circumstances, looking for new angles and implementing Augmented Reality in our production, guaranteeing the quality of the pictures that everyone is expecting.”

TV Partners broadcasting the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 (as of 04.12.2020)

AUS – Sportsflick

BIH – Arenasport

BLR – BTRC

CAN – beIN Sports

CRO – HRT and Arenasport

CZE – SportTV

DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark

ESP – RTVE, TV3 Catalunya

FIN – YLE

FRA – beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)

GER – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GRE – OTE Sports

HUN – Sport TV

ISL – Viaplay

ISR – Sport1

ITA – Eleven Sports

KOS – RTV21, Arenasport

LUX – ApartTV

MAC (Macau) – TDM

MENA Region – beIN Sports (23 territories in total)

MKD – Arenasport

MNE – Arenasport

NOR – NENT Group

POL – Canal Plus

POR – Sport TV (Including Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde

ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports, LookTV

RUS – Match TV

SLO – Sport TV

SRB – Arenasport

SUI – MySports

SVK – Sport TV

SWE – NENT Group

TUR – Dsmart

UKR – Xsport

USA – beIN Sports (Including US' territories and possessions)

Worldwide - ehfTV.com (Geo-restrictions could apply)