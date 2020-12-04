VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 to be screened around the world
A worldwide audience in more than 80 territories will tune in to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 when it throws off in Cologne on 28 and 29 December.
Thanks to 33 television partners, handball fans from all corners of the globe will watch the rearranged climax to the men’s EHF Champions League 2019/20 season as four top-class teams – Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém – go head-to-head to fight for the title.
In the first semi-final on 28 December, Barça face Paris Saint-Germain Handball at 18:00 CET before the second semi at 20:30 CET, which features THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém HC.
The champions will be crowned on a must-not-miss Tuesday 29 December. The 3/4 Placement match is first up at 18:00, before all eyes focus on the final, which throws off at 20:30 CET.
Miguel Mateo, Director Media Operations EHF Marketing, said: “We want to express our gratitude to our TV broadcasters, which have kept their commitment with the competition and which are looking for a new edition full of spectacle and the best handball.
“We also are glad to welcome new partners for this event, while not excluding the option to announce new and spectacular deals in the upcoming days.
“For this 2020 edition we will of course adapt the production to the new circumstances, looking for new angles and implementing Augmented Reality in our production, guaranteeing the quality of the pictures that everyone is expecting.”
TV Partners broadcasting the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 (as of 04.12.2020)
AUS – Sportsflick
BIH – Arenasport
BLR – BTRC
CAN – beIN Sports
CRO – HRT and Arenasport
CZE – SportTV
DEN – DR and TV3 Denmark
ESP – RTVE, TV3 Catalunya
FIN – YLE
FRA – beIN Sports (including Monaco, Andorra, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Madagascar and French overseas territories)
GER – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GRE – OTE Sports
HUN – Sport TV
ISL – Viaplay
ISR – Sport1
ITA – Eleven Sports
KOS – RTV21, Arenasport
LUX – ApartTV
MAC (Macau) – TDM
MENA Region – beIN Sports (23 territories in total)
MKD – Arenasport
MNE – Arenasport
NOR – NENT Group
POL – Canal Plus
POR – Sport TV (Including Angola, Mozambique and Cape Verde
ROU – Digi Sport, Telekom Sports, LookTV
RUS – Match TV
SLO – Sport TV
SRB – Arenasport
SUI – MySports
SVK – Sport TV
SWE – NENT Group
TUR – Dsmart
UKR – Xsport
USA – beIN Sports (Including US' territories and possessions)
Worldwide - ehfTV.com (Geo-restrictions could apply)