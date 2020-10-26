MOTW to visit Germany for Kiel vs Veszprém classic

The Match of the Week in round 6 of the EHF Champions League Men features one of the all-time great rivalries in the nearly three-decade-long history of the competition: THW Kiel vs Telekom Veszprém HC.

The 21st match between the German and Hungarian powerhouses takes place in the Wunderino-Arena-Kiel on Wednesday 28 October at 18:45 CET and will be streamed live on EHFTV, with English commentary from Chris O’Reilly.

The MOTW tag further includes extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game.

49 years of EHF Champions League experience

Two of the most colourful teams in the rich history of Europe’s top-level handball competition, Kiel and Veszprém combine to bring 49 years of EHF Champions League experience to the court.

Their head-to-head stats after 20 matches are incredibly balanced: each team have won 10 times, while the goal difference is a mere +7 in Kiel’s favour (562:555).

Both teams also met in last season’s group phase, when Kiel won twice.

Only one aspect is truly separating the two teams: While Kiel have lifted the trophy three times (in 2007, 2010 and 2012), Veszprém are still after their first title despite reaching four finals, including three times in the past five years.

Veszprém one of two unbeaten teams

In the current season, Veszprém are one of just two unbeaten teams in the competition, alongside group B leaders Barça.

Kiel suffered one defeat as they were upset on home court by HBC Nantes in round 2, but otherwise recorded three big wins.

After Wednesday’s MOTW, Kiel and Veszprém could already meet again in two months’ time, as both teams have qualified for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 on 28/29 December in Cologne.