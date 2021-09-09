MOTW and French-Russian duels highlight round 1

The 15-week summer break is finally over and the DELO EHF Champions League returns to action this weekend, as the 2021/22 season starts with four matches on Saturday and four on Sunday.

The opening round features Saturday’s Match of the Week in Györ, where the five-time competition winners Györi Audi ETO KC host Vipers Kristiansand, who surprisingly lifted the trophy last season.

Also in group B, the surprise package of last season, CSKA, will begin their campaign at Metz Handball.

Over in group A another French-Russian duel awaits, as Rostov-Don will face the runners-up of last season, Brest Bretagne Handball.

The only group phase debutants this season, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, start their campaign at home in Turkey against Danish champions Odense Håndbold.

GROUP A

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Saturday 11 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

in their second Champions League season, Dortmund will try to aim higher than their four-win tally from last season

Montenegrin centre back Itana Grbic will make her European debut for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria after switching teams late this summer

FTC need only four more wins to become the sixth team in Champions League history with 100 wins in the competition

the Hungarian champions did not start with their Champions League campaign with a win since the 2015/16 season

the two teams have not met before in European competitions

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Saturday 11 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the fiery clash between the two sides will headline the start of this group, as both teams have big ambitions this season

French line player Beatrice Edwige and Brazilian left back Eduarda Amorim, both defensive stalwarts, will make their European debut for Rostov

the Russian side started the season with three wins in three games in the Russian league, including a 31:22 drubbing of rivals CSKA

Brest lost crucial players this summer, including last season’s Champions League top scorer Ana Gros (CSKA) and influential centre back Isabelle Gulldén (Vipers)

their new coach, Pablo Morel, will make his European debut, after losing his first game in charge by 37:31 against Bourg de Peage in the French league

Rostov coach Per Johansson: "Brest are one of the strongest opponents in Europe: they are last season's Champions League runners-up, they have very good goalkeepers for example, also there are some strong characters especially on the back line. We need to respect them, but we also take nothing for granted"

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)

Saturday 11 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Buducnost are only one win shy of the 150-win milestone in the Champions League, secured only by Györ so far

the Montenegrin side lost a bunch of key players this season, including wings Majda Mehmedovic and Jovanka Radicevic, backs Andrea Lekic, Allison Pineau, Milena Raicevic and Itana Grbic, and line player Ema Ramusovic

Buducnost are the youngest team in the competition with an average age of 21.8 years, while Podravka boast an age average of 25.1

among the 16 teams in the group phase, Podravka have one of the lowest winning rates in the competition: 38.1%

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 12 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

the Romanian side heads into the game after losing the Romanian Cup final against SCM Gloria Buzau by 35:29

CSM need to score 52 goals to reach the 2,500-goal milestone in the European premium competition

Henny Reistad, MVP of the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021, will make her debut in international competitions for Esbjerg

the hosts will miss Dutch back Estavana Polman, who is recovering from knee surgery, for the first stage of the group phase

the two sides met six times in the Champions League, with CSM winning five games, including all three on Danish soil

GROUP B

MOTW: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Saturday 11 September 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

while Vipers are reigning champions, Györ were dominant in the competition during the past decade, winning the trophy five times

Györ won all three od their recent meetings in the Champions League, including the 2018/19 semi-final by 31:22

Györ goalkeeper Amandine Leynaud and left back Estelle Nze Minko became Olympic champions with France at Tokyo 2020

Györ will be without injured Estelle Nze Minko, Kari Brattset Dale, Linn Blohm and Dorottya Faluvegi, while Vipers are missing Heidi Løke, Silje Waade, Karoline Olsen and Vilde Jonassen

Hungarian defensive specialist Zsuzsanna Tomori, who joined Vipers earlier this week from Siófok, played for Györ in 2007-10 and 2015-19

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)

Sunday 12 September, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Sävehof are back in the continental top flight after a one-year absence while Krim are starting their 26th straight season in the competition

the rivals have met eight times in European club competitions, with Krim winning four duels, Sävehof two and two more games ending in a draw

their most recent encounter took place in the 2018/19 season, when they exchanged away wins

in summer, Krim have reinforced with 10 new players, including the French Olympic champion Allison Pineau

playing for Sweden, Sävehof's Jamina Roberts was named the All-star Team left back at the Tokyo Olympics

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSKA (RUS)

Sunday 12 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Metz are starting their sixth straight and 15th season overall in the Champions League; CSKA play their second season, after making it to the EHF FINAL4 upon their debut last season

the two sides have not met each other before in European club competitions

2020/21 top scorer Ana Gros (135 goals) will have her European debut for CSKA against Metz, the club she played for 2014 and 2018

Metz start the new season with a new captain: 23-year-old centre back Meline Nocandy, who won Olympic gold with France this summer

on Wednesday, Metz opened their domestic league campaign with a win against Besancon (33:24); on the same day, CSKA defeated Lada 30:27 in the Russian league

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)

Sunday 12 September, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV