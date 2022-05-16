MOTW covers Kiel vs PSG quarter-final clash

The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 is only four matches away from its season highlight: this week’s second leg of the quarter-finals will determine the teams that are going to battle it out for the title at the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Cologne on June 18/19.

One quarter-final is still level after last week’s first-leg matches as nothing separated THW Kiel and Paris Saint-Germain HB when they met in France: 30:30. The highly anticipated return leg in Germany on Thursday at 20:45 CEST gets the Match of the Week label.

MOTW games are streamed live on EHFTV with English commentary and receive extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and on the eurohandball.com live blog.

Kiel and PSG have built a strong rivalry over the years. Both teams won their home match when they also met in the quarter-finals last season, with PSG ultimately booking the trip to Cologne.

From their 14 duels so far, they have each won six times – last week’s match marked their second draw and left everything to play for when the teams take the court again in the Wunderino Arena in Kiel on Thursday.

Kiel led for most of the game last week, even by five goals early in the second half, but in the end had to settle for a draw as PSG clawed their way back into it.

Everything is set for an exciting closure of the quarter-finals as the MOTW will see the fourth and last team confirmed for next month’s EHF FINAL4 2022.