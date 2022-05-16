Neagu and Amorim eye seventh All-star Team nods
It is time to have your say! Voting for the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 All-star Team is now open exclusively on the Home of Handball app.
Voting begins today, Monday 16 May, and will end at midnight on Wednesday 1 June. The All-star Team will be announced at 12:00 CEST on Friday 3 June as part of the Women’s EHF FINAL4 2022. The final team will be determined based on the voting of fans as well as a panel of EHF experts.
Participating in the EHF Champions League All-star Team vote not only gives fans the chance to have their say, but to win great prizes, including tickets to the EHF FINAL4 2023 as well as merchandise and balls.
Fans are encouraged to share their personal All-star Team choices on social media using the official hashtag #AST2022.
A total of 60 nominees have been made across 10 categories — the seven playing positions, plus defender, young player and coach.
The clubs that will contest the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest have garnered the highest number of nominations. Metz and Vipers are the most represented clubs among the nominees, with nine players featured each. Team Esbjerg and Györ are next with eight apiece.
Seven members of the final selection in 2020/21 have returned to the nominees list: CSM’s Cristina Neagu and Eduarda Amorim, Györ’s Stine Oftedal, Vipers’ Nora Mørk and coach Ole Gjekstad, Team Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad, and Brest’s Pauletta Foppa.
While most are with the same clubs they were last season, Amorim and EHF FINAL4 2021 MVP Reistad changed jerseys since 2020/21, with Amorim previously nominated for Györ and Reistad for Vipers. In addition, Reistad was the Best Young Player in 2020/21 and has now moved into the nominees for centre back, while Foppa was the All-star Team line player last season and is now nominated for Best Young Player.
Oftedal, Amorim and Neagu were not only in the All-star Team in 2020/21, but also in 2019/20 — and in Oftedal and Amorim’s case, in 2018/19 as well. The trio therefore have the chance to extend their consecutive nods among the best of the top-flight competition.
She may not have been named in 2019/20, but Neagu shares the record for most All-star Team awards in the Champions League, with six — she has only missed out twice in the history of the awarding. Amorim has also been in the All-star Team six times, the first time as left back in 2013/14, before becoming a favourite for the best defender title and scooping that award five times.
Nominees for the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 All-star Team:
Goalkeeper
Ivana Kapitanovic — Metz Handball
Barbara Arenhart — Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Dinah Eckerle — Team Esbjerg
Katrine Lunde — Vipers Kristiansand
Laura Glauser — Györi Audi ETO KC
Althea Reinhardt — Odense Håndbold
Left wing
Ivona Pavicevic — Buducnost BEMAX
Gréta Márton — FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Nadine Schatzl — Györi Audi ETO KC
Sanna Solberg-Isaksen — Team Esbjerg
Chloe Valentini — Metz Handball
Sunniva Naes Andersen — Vipers Kristiansand
Left back
Cristina Neagu — CSM Bucuresti
Kristine Breistøl — Team Esbjerg
Kalidiatou Niakate — Brest Bretagne Handball
Ragnhild Dahl — Vipers Kristiansand
Bruna de Paula — Metz Handball
Emily Bölk — FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Centre back
Alina Grijseels — BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
Helene Fauske — Brest Bretagne Handball
Henny Reistad — Team Esbjerg
Meline Nocandy — Metz Handball
Stine Oftedal — Györi Audi ETO KC
Isabelle Gulldén — Vipers Kristiansand
Right back
Nora Mørk — Vipers Kristiansand
Ana Gros — Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Laura van der Heijden — BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
Louise Burgaard — Metz Handball
Ryu Eun-hee — Györi Audi ETO KC
Dejana Milosavljevic — HC Podravka Vegeta
Right wing
Jovanka Radicevic — Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
Angela Malestein — FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Alicia Toublanc — Brest Bretagne Handball
Marit Jacobsen — Team Esbjerg
Jana Knedlikova — Vipers Kristiansand
Katarina Krpez-Slezak — Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Line player
Ana Debelic — Vipers Kristiansand
Yvette Broch — CSM Bucuresti
Maren Nyland Aardahl — Odense Håndbold
Astride N’gouan — Metz Handball
Linn Blohm — Györi Audi ETO KC
Vilde Ingstad — Team Esbjerg
Defender
Marit Malm Frafjord — Team Esbjerg
Kari Brattset Dale — Györi Audi ETO KC
Eduarda Amorim Taleska — CSM Bucuresti
Zsuzsanna Tomori — Vipers Kristiansand
Camila Micijevic — Metz Handball
Mia Zschocke — BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
Young player
Dione Housheer — Odense Håndbold
Katrin Klujber — FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Sára Kovárová — Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK
Pauletta Foppa — Brest Bretagne Handball
Sarah Bouktit — Metz Handball
Csenge Fodor — Györi Audi ETO KC
Coach
Ambros Martin — Györi Audi ETO KC
Jesper Jensen — Team Esbjerg
Ole Gustav Gjekstad — Vipers Kristiansand
Emmanuel Mayonnade — Metz Handball
Pablo Morel — Brest Bretagne Handball
Nataliya Derepasko — Krim Mercator