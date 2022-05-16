Neagu and Amorim eye seventh All-star Team nods

Participating in the EHF Champions League All-star Team vote not only gives fans the chance to have their say, but to win great prizes, including tickets to the EHF FINAL4 2023 as well as merchandise and balls.

Fans are encouraged to share their personal All-star Team choices on social media using the official hashtag #AST2022.

EHF Champions League Women 𝐀𝐋𝐋-𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏/𝟐𝟐



🎁 Plenty of prizes to win!

A total of 60 nominees have been made across 10 categories — the seven playing positions, plus defender, young player and coach.

The clubs that will contest the EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest have garnered the highest number of nominations. Metz and Vipers are the most represented clubs among the nominees, with nine players featured each. Team Esbjerg and Györ are next with eight apiece.

Seven members of the final selection in 2020/21 have returned to the nominees list: CSM’s Cristina Neagu and Eduarda Amorim, Györ’s Stine Oftedal, Vipers’ Nora Mørk and coach Ole Gjekstad, Team Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad, and Brest’s Pauletta Foppa.

While most are with the same clubs they were last season, Amorim and EHF FINAL4 2021 MVP Reistad changed jerseys since 2020/21, with Amorim previously nominated for Györ and Reistad for Vipers. In addition, Reistad was the Best Young Player in 2020/21 and has now moved into the nominees for centre back, while Foppa was the All-star Team line player last season and is now nominated for Best Young Player.

Oftedal, Amorim and Neagu were not only in the All-star Team in 2020/21, but also in 2019/20 — and in Oftedal and Amorim’s case, in 2018/19 as well. The trio therefore have the chance to extend their consecutive nods among the best of the top-flight competition.

She may not have been named in 2019/20, but Neagu shares the record for most All-star Team awards in the Champions League, with six — she has only missed out twice in the history of the awarding. Amorim has also been in the All-star Team six times, the first time as left back in 2013/14, before becoming a favourite for the best defender title and scooping that award five times.