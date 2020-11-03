MOTW: CSKA have top spot challenged by Odense

The battle for the top positions in DELO EHF Champions League group B is as intense as you could wish for.

Going into this weekend’s round 7, only one point is separating the first four teams - and two of them face each other in the Match of the Week: CSKA and Odense Håndbold.

The Russian-Danish duel in Moscow is scheduled for Sunday 8 November at 14:00 CET and will be streamed live on EHFTV.

The MOTW tag further includes extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game.

Jaw-dropping debut in Europe's top flight

CSKA are enjoying a jaw-dropping debut campaign in Europe’s top flight. After snatching a point from title holders Györi Audi ETO KC in their season opener, the newcomers have racked up four straight wins to lead the table with nine points.

Györ, Odense and Brest Bretagne Handball are all closely following on eight points.

Odense will be keen to bounce back from their 31:24 home defeat against Brest in round 6 as a win could see them reclaim the No. 1 spot.

CSKA boast Danish coach and Danish line player

But it is not just the current standings that make Sunday’s MOTW so spicy.

CSKA are led by Danish head coach Jan Leslie, while their Danish line player Kathrine Heindahl will face her former teammates after making the switch from Odense to CSKA last summer.

For Odense left back Lois Abbingh the MOTW will mark her first trip back to Russia, having played the past two seasons for CSKA’s domestic rivals Rostov-Don.

And with Anna Sedoykina and Marina Sudakova, the Dutch world champion will meet two players who were her teammates at Rostov before they joined CSKA in the off-season.