MOTW: Flensburg get historic first win in Paris

SG Flensburg-Handewitt upset Paris Saint-Germain Handball in the Match of the Week on Wednesday, edging the French champions by a single goal (29:28) for their first ever win in Paris.

PSG had not played an official match in six months but looked ready to rock in the MOTW, leading by four at half-time. But Flensburg had the better end for their second straight one-goal win, after beating Lomza Vive Kielce 31:30 last week.

GROUP A

MOTW: Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 28:29 (18:14)

PSG were magnificent in attack in the first half, scoring 18 times to build a four-goal lead

the change of goalkeeper for Flensburg, with Benjamin Buric coming on, proved crucial for the German side

Hampus Wanne was the game’s best scorer with eight goals, and received the Player of the Match award

Ferran Sole and Mikkel Hansen netted four times each for Paris

so far the only team on four points, Flensburg went top of group A

18 goals in the first half, 10 in the second: the difference was clear tonight for PSG. The reason for that had a name: Benjamin Buric. The Flensburg goalkeeper came on in the second half was the decisive player in the last 10 minutes, most notably denying Nedim Remili with PSG’s final attempt a few seconds before the buzzer.