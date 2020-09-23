MOTW: Flensburg get historic first win in Paris
SG Flensburg-Handewitt upset Paris Saint-Germain Handball in the Match of the Week on Wednesday, edging the French champions by a single goal (29:28) for their first ever win in Paris.
PSG had not played an official match in six months but looked ready to rock in the MOTW, leading by four at half-time. But Flensburg had the better end for their second straight one-goal win, after beating Lomza Vive Kielce 31:30 last week.
GROUP A
MOTW: Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 28:29 (18:14)
- PSG were magnificent in attack in the first half, scoring 18 times to build a four-goal lead
- the change of goalkeeper for Flensburg, with Benjamin Buric coming on, proved crucial for the German side
- Hampus Wanne was the game’s best scorer with eight goals, and received the Player of the Match award
- Ferran Sole and Mikkel Hansen netted four times each for Paris
- so far the only team on four points, Flensburg went top of group A
18 goals in the first half, 10 in the second: the difference was clear tonight for PSG. The reason for that had a name: Benjamin Buric. The Flensburg goalkeeper came on in the second half was the decisive player in the last 10 minutes, most notably denying Nedim Remili with PSG’s final attempt a few seconds before the buzzer.
I am so proud, we really played as a team. Finally we have won in Paris, I didn't expect that but we showed that it is possible