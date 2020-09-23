Porto beat Brest to recover from opening loss

FC Porto have started their EHF Champions League Men 2020/21 campaign with two home games - which could hardly have been more different.

Last week they suffered a two-goal defeat against Elverum Handball, on Wednesday night they bounced back by beating HC Meshkov Brest 27:25, after an initial four-goal deficit.

GROUP A

FC Porto (POR) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) 27:25 (12:9)

Brest quickly led by four thanks to a strong defence but failed to score for the next 10 minutes, allowing Porto back into the game

Porto led by five goals midway through the second half but Brest reduced the gap again in the closing minutes

Marko Panic led with nine goals for Brest, which were not enough

both teams got a reverse result compared to their respective season-openers last week, so both are on two points now

FC Porto opened a five-goal gap once in both halves but failed to keep the advantage that big. The loss of Rui Silva last week, due to an injury, might have weakened the team a little bit, but Porto will have to find more consistency if they want to go far in the EHF Champions League. Brest are back on earth after their home win over 2019 champions HC Vardar 1961 last week.