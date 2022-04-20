MOTW goes to Romania for CSM vs Esbjerg

All eyes will be on Romania on Sunday 1 May for the first Match of the Week of the quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 when CSM Bucuresti host Danish outfit Team Esbjerg.



It will be the third time that the two sides meet this season, after two cracking group phase matches back in September and February.



In the season opener, Team Esbjerg took a single-goal win (22:21) at home while more recently and in the final game of the group phase, the teams were inseparable and settled for a draw (29:29).



So far this season these two sides have not disappointed when they came head-to-head, and we expect more of the same for our Match of the Week pick. CSM still boast the top scorer of the competition this season, Cristina Neagu (94 goals).

Fans can expect excellent coverage of not only Match of the Week but of all quarter-finals on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels.

Make sure to stay tuned to Instagram stories for live reporting from the Complexul Sportiv National Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest.

Match of the Week - EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 - Quarter-finals 1st match:

CSM Bucuresti vs Team Esbjerg, Sunday 01.05.2022, 16:00h CEST (17:00h local time); live on EHFTV