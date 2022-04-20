Quarter-final schedule gifts fans bumper weekend

We start with a huge clash between last season's semi-final thriller that went to extra-time between Brest Bretagne Handball and Győri Audi ETO KC. The Hungarian powerhouse will be looking for revenge after last season's heartbreak in Budapest while the French champions and last season's runners-up will be looking for some magic once again when they face the in-form team that have lost only one game this season.

On Sunday 1 May, we will cast our eyes to Slovenia when Krim host Vipers. Thanks to their new signing Ana Gros, Krim's chances of making it to Budapest have been given a boost. The Slovenian shooter netted 17 of their 55 goals and was the true backbone of their ascent to the quarter-finals. The reigning EHF Champions League champions, Vipers will count on last season's experience and their strong finish to the group phase - being the only team to defeat Györ (30:29).

The 2015/16 champions, CSM Bucuresti will be looking for inspiration from their signing of five-time EHFCL winner Eduarda Amorim when they face Team Esbjerg. The two ties will be further chapters in a season-long rivalry that currently stands at one win for Esbjerg and a draw from the final group phase game.



All of the quarter-final games will get coverage on our social media channels with special emphasis on each game on our Instagram stories.

EHF Champions League Women – Quarter-final leg 1 schedule

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN)

30 April, 18:00 (CEST) - live on EHFTV

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

1 May, 14:00 (CEST) - live on EHFTV

CSM București (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

1 May, 16:00 (CEST) - live on EHFTV



Metz Handball (FRA) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 20:0*

*Rostov-Don and CSKA Moscow were excluded from the EHF Champions League Women, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine



The return legs will take place on 7/8 May 2022.