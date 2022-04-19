Media accreditation opens for pinnacle club events

Media accreditation is now open for the final events of the club handball season – EHF Finals and EHF FINAL4 events.

The EHF Media and Communications Department is launching the accreditation procedure for all four events at the same time and requests from media representatives are now being accepted.

Media representatives (TV, radio, written and online media, photographers) can submit their request for accreditation via the EHF’s dedicated online accreditation system available at: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/. Email requests will not be processed.

Media representatives and broadcast partners who already have an account within the EHF accreditation system (from the Men’s EHF EURO 2022) should use the same account. After login, a list of all four events will be available under the Events tab.

Media representatives who do not have an account must create one before being able to apply for one of the events.

Written & online media, photographers and non-rights holders can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/media

TV & radio rights holders can create an account via: https://accreditation.ehf.eu/company. Account needs to be confirmed by a member of EHF Marketing GmbH Media Operations team.

EHF Finals Women – 14/15 May 2022, Vibocold Arena, Viborg

Deadline: 6 May 2022, 23:59

EHF Finals Men – 28/29 May 2022, TBC

Deadline: 18 May 2022, 23:59

EHF FINAL4 Women – 4/5 June 202s, MVM Dome, Budapest

Deadline: 20 May 2022, 23:59

EHF FINAL4 Men – 18/19 June 2022, LANXESS arena, Cologne

Deadline: 3 June 2022, 23:59

Criteria for applications

The EHF applies strict criteria for the issuing of media accreditations and will only accept requests from professional media representatives working at the events for a recognised media outlet.

Media representatives, and in particular freelancers, may also be asked to provide additional evidence of their work and previous coverage of handball events.

All accredited media representatives will be kept up to date through regular email updates.

Covid-19 measures

As outlined in the terms & conditions it is a mandatory requirement for every accredited media representative to adhere to a possible hygiene concept at all times. This also applies to all updates which may be issued.

The hygiene concept (incl. possible updates) for the respective event will be made available at the earliest convenience. This notwithstanding, any governmental regulation on the respective national and regional levels has to be followed at all times.

Media enquiries:

Written & online media, photographers & NRH

EHF Media & Communications department

media@eurohandball.com

TV & radio

EHF Marketing GmbH

mediaTV@ehfmarketing.com