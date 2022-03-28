MOTW heads to Brest for tight play-off encounter

The play-off second leg between Brest Bretagne Handball and Odense Håndbold has been chosen as the next Match of the Week in the EHF Champions League Women.

The clash on Sunday 3 April at 16:00 CEST is a standout choice after the first leg in Denmark went right down to the wire.

In a contest which went back and forth throughout, Odense grabbed a late lead and held on to it, claiming a 25:24 victory with Maren Aardahl’s sublime penalty lob proving to be the winning goal.

Last season’s finalists Brest will feel they are very much in this contest, however, and will have their home support as they look to turn the tables in the second leg, which will receive extensive coverage on the EHF Champions League social media channels and on eurohandball.com.