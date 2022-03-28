Balaguer plays it cool before blockbuster clash

“Kielce, Veszprem, Rhein-Neckar, Barça, we have played a lot of those matches now and the double-header against Berlin is, in my opinion, on the same level,” says David Balaguer, who joined “Le H” in 2015.

“Not only do we all know now how to handle the atmosphere but it shows that it is not only down to luck if we make it that far. It gives us confidence as well as we managed to win some of these confrontations.”

You might think that the Nantes players might nourish some regrets after finishing third of their group, behind GOG and Benfica. After all, the French side lost at home to Lemgo and couldn’t convert three draws into victories.

“No, no regrets. We gave it out all and finishing second would have had us play against Toulouse, which was not exactly an easy task either,” says Balaguer, who would very much like last season’s experience to be repeated.

Make the difference at home

At the same stage of the EHF Champions League, Nantes lost to Kielce at home before securing their quarter-final ticket in Poland.

“I would sign for that right away, but I do not believe in fate repeating itself too often. This first game will be the key for me. We have to make the difference at home if we want to be safe before the return leg,” analyses Balaguer.

Two mainstays of European club competitions, Nantes and Berlin have never faced each other since David Balaguer joined in 2015.

“They are a Champions League level team, just like we are. This is what has been on our menu since the start of the European League anyway, as for me, Benfica and GOG could easily play at the top level.

“We’re not too happy about playing them as early as the Last 16, but I am sure the guys from Berlin are not too happy either.”

The 30-year-old is currently playing his last season for HBC Nantes, as he will leave the club after seven seasons in the summer to join Paris Saint-Germain.

If 'Bala' is not thinking about his move yet, he also knows that the end is coming near.

“I don’t want to think about it too much, but I’ll try to make the most of these moments during the home games. It makes things a little bit more special.

“We already won one trophy this season, but giving Nantes their first European crown would be priceless for me. It will be a tough road to the EHF Finals but I will give everything to ensure my wish can come true.”