MOTW heads to Budapest for fiery clash

Following an exciting opening weekend of the DELO EHF Champions League play-offs, the second leg will bring the final decisions this Saturday and Sunday — and we will see who wins the right to progress to the last obstacle before the pinnacle season-ending event in Budapest.

Among a series of exciting clashes set to decide the season’s quarter-finalists, the duel FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria versus Buducnost has been chosen as the Match of the Week, taking the headline game of the week to the location where the title will be decided in May.

The match in Budapest is set to throw off at 18:00 CET on Saturday 13 March (live on EHFTV) and there will be plenty of bonus coverage to enjoy across the EHF Champions League social media channels as well as on the live blog on eurohandball.com. The day begins on the EHFCL Instagram, with the Breakfast for Champions series.

A close and low-scoring first leg

The MOTW will decide the closest play-off tie, after Buducnost won the first match 22:19 in Montenegro. The Hungarian side will therefore hope to fight back from the three-goal deficit to collect the aggregate win and return to the quarter-final stage after missing it last season.

FTC had reached the quarter-finals of the DELO EHF Champions League four seasons in a row before being eliminated at the end of the main round in 2019/20.

Buducnost are fighting for their eighth consecutive quarter-final place, having reached that phase every season since 2013/14 and making it to all EHF FINAL4 events from that year until 2016/17, since when they have been targeting a return to the semi-finals.