How to follow the Men’s EHF EURO qualifiers

It is action-packed week in the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, with matches every day from Tuesday through to Sunday. A total of 18 games will be played as the battle for places at the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia continues, plus three EHF EURO Cup matches — and all of it can be enjoyed across the various EHF channels.

First and foremost, all matches will be streamed live and free on EHFTV. Here fans can choose to watch up to four games at once using the multi-screen feature, so you do not miss a moment of the action.

On the EHF EURO social media channels — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — there will be plenty of near-to-live action clips to enjoy, as well as the best photos and other exclusive coverage.

All the best of the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup social media coverage, as well as first-hand insights and a rundown of all the relevant news, will be available in a one-stop-shop on the live blog on right here on eurohandball.com.

For a more detailed look at each game, keep an eye on eurohandball.com for all the latest news stories and match analysis.

Click here to see the full EHF EURO qualifiers match schedule and brush up on the upcoming clashes in the mid-week preview.