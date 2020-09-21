MOTW heads to Paris for PSG vs Flensburg clash

Handball fans across Europe will be in for a real treat on Wednesday (23 September), when EHF Champions League Men giants Paris Saint-Germain Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt meet in Paris.

The high-profile match in the Stade Pierre de Coubertin is the Match of the Week in round 2 of Europe’s top-level club competition.

The MOTW tag means extensive on-court and behind-the-scenes coverage on EHF's social media channels before, during and after the game, which throws on Wednesday at 20:45 CEST and will be streamed live on EHFTV.

PSG and Flensburg share rich history

The two teams have a rich joined history in the competition, as they have been playing each other in every EHF Champions League group phase since the 2015/16 season.

PSG lead the head-to-head stats with nine wins compared to the German side's three, and the French champions also won both confrontations last season, although very narrowly - 30:29 in Flensburg and 32:30 om home court.

Wednesday’s MOTW will be PSG's start into the 2020/21 season after last week’s game against MOL-Pick Szeged was postponed, while Flensburg edged Lomza Vive Kielce 31:30 at home in their season-opener.