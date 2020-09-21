Bulgaria to host Beach Handball EURO & YAC 19 in 2021

The Bulgarian city of Varna will play host to next year’s Senior Beach Handball EURO and the YAC 19 competition.

Facing competition from Italy to host the tournaments, the Executive Committee awarded rights to host the events to Bulgaria, outlining that the country is an experienced organiser of different indoor handball events.

The EXEC added the organising committee showed great efforts to get involved in the organisation of beach handball event for the first time and for Bulgaria to get involved further in beach handball activities.

The Beach Handball EURO 2021 is set for 13 to 18 July 2021 while the YAC 19 event is scheduled to take place from 8 to 11 July 2021.

ebt Finals participation finalised

The EXEC also confirmed the eligibility of teams for the ebt Finals in 2021. Due to restrictions following the pandemic, only 13 ebt tournaments were played during the 2019/20 season (compared to 64 in 18/19).

Therefore, the ebt Finals 2021 will be played following the ranking of 18/19 and the first two best-ranked female and male teams of the current season will be included, with overall 16 + 16 teams to be invited to the tournament.

Age limits adapted

Following a motion of the Beach Handball Commission, the EXEC approved the age limits of beach handball referees and delegates. The adaptation was done in the first place to align with the indoor regulations.

For beach handball delegates, an earlier entry age limit of 45 years was set to guarantee a selection of capable and fit new officials for the more and more challenging beach handball competitions in the future.

The age limits are therefore as follows:

Beach handball referees: entry age 35 years / exit 50 years

Beach handball delegates: entry age 45 years / exit 68 years

The EXEC took note of activities such as the ‘Beach Handball Forum’, a new online meeting format, held in May for the first time, to discuss different topics regarding the future development of beach handball among experts all around Europe.

And finally…

Beach players and fans should keep their eyes peeled this week for the launch of the new beach handball website, as part of the EHF’s Home of Handball approach.

The new site, along with the unveiling of a new brand identity, is scheduled for Friday, 25 September.