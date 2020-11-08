MOTW: Merciless CSKA claim fifth straight victory

The DELO EHF Champions League debutants CSKA Moscow put on another impressive performance in the match against Odense Håndbold.

On home court, the in-form Russian side claimed their fifth consecutive victory in the tournament, 27:23.

Group B

CSKA Moscow (RUS) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 27:23 (14:11)

CSKA are still unbeaten in their maiden season in the continental top flight; with 11 points after six games, they are second-placed in the group behind Györ

Odense lost their second match in a row and stay on eight points

the Danish side were never in front during 60 minutes; they only managed to draw level four times early in the match

both sides struggled in attack, as CSKA finished the game with 53 per cent shot efficiency, and Odense with 52 per cent

coming back to Russia, former Rostov player Lois Abbingh was very active against CSKA, making the most shots of all players (12) but converting only five

CSKA made up for losses

CSKA had to do without some injured players, such as their best scorer Elena Mikhaylichenko as well as the main goalkeeping duo Anna Sedoykina and Chana Masson.

However, the hosts stuck together as a team, with Polina Vedekhina becoming their top scorer with six goals, and the 21-year-old Polina Kaplina making ten saves.