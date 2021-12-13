MOTW schedule for 2022 opens in France

Last season’s runners-up in the DELO EHF Champions League have the honour to host the first Match of the Week of the calendar year 2022 when group phase play resumes in January.

Brest Bretagne Handball taking on CSM Bucuresti on Saturday 8 January at 18:00 CET will be the MOTW in round 9 of Europe’s top flight. Brest and CSM are currently both on eight points with the winner getting grip on the fourth place in group A.

The MOTW schedule continues in Russia the following week for the group B clash in round 10 between CSKA and defending champions Vipers Kristiansand, in a duel between two teams aiming to keep up with the leading duo of Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball.

For both rounds 11 and 12, the MOTW goes North as Team Esbjerg against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in group B is the featured match on Sunday 23 January, with Vipers hosting Metz in group B on Saturday 5 February the next game getting the MOTW treatment.

All MOTW games will be live on EHFTV alongside extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels and the live blog on eurohandball.com.

DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 – MOTW rounds 9-12: