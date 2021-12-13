Group C lead at stake as three duels close 2021

Three of the four matches in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 that had to be postponed recently have been rescheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, making this the last playing week of the competition before the winter break.

In group A, Bidasoa Irun take the courts twice, as the Spanish side travel to Switzerland to play Pfadi Winterthur on Tuesday and to Poland for a clash with Orlen Wisla Plock on Thursday. In the latter match, Plock can join group leaders Füchse Berlin on 10 points.

Füchse themselves have a postponed match outstanding – away at Pfadi – but this will be played in 2022, with the exact playing date to be announced in due time.

In group C, the last match of 2021 is a battle for the No. 1 spot as IK Sävehof, who are ranked second with eight points, could pass leaders and titleholders SC Magdeburg, who are on nine.