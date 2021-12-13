Group C lead at stake as three duels close 2021
Three of the four matches in the EHF European League Men 2021/22 that had to be postponed recently have been rescheduled for Tuesday and Thursday, making this the last playing week of the competition before the winter break.
In group A, Bidasoa Irun take the courts twice, as the Spanish side travel to Switzerland to play Pfadi Winterthur on Tuesday and to Poland for a clash with Orlen Wisla Plock on Thursday. In the latter match, Plock can join group leaders Füchse Berlin on 10 points.
Füchse themselves have a postponed match outstanding – away at Pfadi – but this will be played in 2022, with the exact playing date to be announced in due time.
In group C, the last match of 2021 is a battle for the No. 1 spot as IK Sävehof, who are ranked second with eight points, could pass leaders and titleholders SC Magdeburg, who are on nine.
We have a kind of 'small final' coming up against Bidasoa Irun: If we can score against them at home, the dream of the top four in this strong group is no longer as unrealistic as we thought after the draw. We are accordingly motivated and hot for this game.
GROUP A
Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Tuesday 14 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides are on two points from four matches
- Irun won the reverse fixture at home by 32:28, having led 16:10 at the break
- Irun came close to getting a point from Plock last week, but lost 29:28 due to a goal in the last second of the match
- Pfadi’s only win came in an away match – against Tatran Presov, 33:29 – so they are still waiting for their first points on home court
- Irun head coach Jacobo Cuétara: "We are going to go with all the illusion and with all the desire to play another match of the European competition. Pfadi Winterthur are a team that is recovering and we expect a difficult match"
- Pfadi have earned a fourth straight win in the Swiss league: 25:23 against Kriens-Luzern; Irun lost to Benidorm 28:27 on Saturday and are ranked fourth in the Spanish league
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)
Thursday 16 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Plock are on four victories from five matches so far, and were only beaten by Füchse Berlin
- a win would see Plock join group leaders Füchse on 10 points, though the German side has a game in hand
- the teams also met in the CWC 1996/97 quarter-final, with Iran advancing, and in the CL 2019/20 Group C/D play-offs, when both won their respective home match
- Plock saw their 12-match winning streak in the Polish league come to an end on Sunday after narrowly losing 27:26 to Lomza Vive Kielce
Magdeburg are an incredibly good team and it will be interesting to see how we can perform against them. If we do our things right, run and play aggressively in defence, then I believe we have the chance to win.
GROUP C
IK Sävehof (SWE) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Tuesday 14 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- this match is a battle for the top spot in group C ahead of the winter break
- Sävehof had four wins and a defeat (at Nexe) to get to eight points so far; titleholders Magdeburg had four wins and a draw (at La Rioja) for nine points
- Sävehof are coming off a 34:25 win over Redbergslids IK and are first in the Swedish league, one point ahead of IKF Kristianstad
- Magdeburg stretched their perfect run in the German Bundesliga to 14 wins from 14 matches by beating TSV Hannover-Burgdorf 31:27 last Thursday
- this is the third encounter between the teams, but only the first in 25 years: in the CWC 1996/97, Magdeburg won in Sävehof before they drew in Germany the following week