Helene Fauske hopes for “perfect match” in the MOTW

Helene Fauske is, to her own admission, “a little bit tough with herself.” No wonder then, that the Norwegian centre back for Brest Bretagne Handball would qualify her own performance in the first leg of the EHF Champions League play-offs as “not that good.”

But if you look at the statistics sheet, you will find that she finished as top scorer with five goals and played a crucial part in her team bringing a decent result home from Odense — a one-goal loss, 25:24.

“I am the one who always wants everything to be perfect. I set very high goals for myself — that way I can develop better. So, the first game against Odense was OK, no more,” says Fauske.