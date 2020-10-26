Toulouse seek second win, GOG want to bounce back
Following the interesting opening to the group phase of the EHF European League Men last week, round 2 brings hot action and fierce challenges again on Tuesday.
The schedule includes four matches, with Toulouse seeking their second straight win in group A but their visit to Leon promises to be a tough task for the French side. In the same group, Chekhov open their campaign with a match at Fivers in Austria.
In group B, both Kristianstad and Dinamo Bucuresti are seeking for a first win after suffering a defeat in round 1. And in group D, GOG want to gain their first points after a bitter opening defeat in Schaffhausen last week.
All four matches on Tuesday will be streamed live on EHFTV.
GROUP A
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA)
Tuesday 27 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Toulouse took two points in their group phase opener against Metalurg
- Leon will play their first group phase game
- in their six games so far this season, Leon recorded five wins and one defeat
- Toulouse ended a four-match losing streak last week with wins over Metalurg and, in the French league, over Chartres
Fivers (AUT) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)
Tuesday 27 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Fivers played a strong first half but lost to Plock 32:23 last week
- for Chekhov, the game in Austria is their group phase opener
- this is the first time since the 2005/06 season that Chekhov are not playing in the EHF Champions League
- both teams are currently ranked second in their domestic leagues - Fivers four points behind Tirol and Chekhov one point behind Neva
GROUP B
IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Tuesday 27 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both teams started their group phase campaign with a defeat - IFK against Füchse, Dinamo against Sporting
- IFK failed to beat Dinamo in last season’s EHF Champions League group phase, with a draw in Sweden and a defeat in Romania
- IFK lead the Swedish league after seven wins and one defeat
- Dinamo Bucuresti remain undefeated in the Romanian league
GROUP D
GOG (DEN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Tuesday 27 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- the teams have met only once before - in EHF Champions League qualification in 1996, when GOG advanced on the away-goal rule
- GOG unluckily lost their first group match 29:28 at Kadetten Schaffhausen
- Pelister are going into their first group phase match
- GOG are without key newcomer Morten Olsen following finger surgery
- GOG have seven wins and two draws from their nine matches in the Danish league so far