Toulouse seek second win, GOG want to bounce back

Following the interesting opening to the group phase of the EHF European League Men last week, round 2 brings hot action and fierce challenges again on Tuesday.

The schedule includes four matches, with Toulouse seeking their second straight win in group A but their visit to Leon promises to be a tough task for the French side. In the same group, Chekhov open their campaign with a match at Fivers in Austria.

In group B, both Kristianstad and Dinamo Bucuresti are seeking for a first win after suffering a defeat in round 1. And in group D, GOG want to gain their first points after a bitter opening defeat in Schaffhausen last week.

All four matches on Tuesday will be streamed live on EHFTV.

GROUP A

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs Fenix Toulouse HB (FRA)

Tuesday 27 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Toulouse took two points in their group phase opener against Metalurg

Leon will play their first group phase game

in their six games so far this season, Leon recorded five wins and one defeat

Toulouse ended a four-match losing streak last week with wins over Metalurg and, in the French league, over Chartres

Fivers (AUT) vs Chekhovskie medvedi (RUS)

Tuesday 27 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Fivers played a strong first half but lost to Plock 32:23 last week

for Chekhov, the game in Austria is their group phase opener

this is the first time since the 2005/06 season that Chekhov are not playing in the EHF Champions League

both teams are currently ranked second in their domestic leagues - Fivers four points behind Tirol and Chekhov one point behind Neva

GROUP B

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)

Tuesday 27 October, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

both teams started their group phase campaign with a defeat - IFK against Füchse, Dinamo against Sporting

IFK failed to beat Dinamo in last season’s EHF Champions League group phase, with a draw in Sweden and a defeat in Romania

IFK lead the Swedish league after seven wins and one defeat

Dinamo Bucuresti remain undefeated in the Romanian league

GROUP D

GOG (DEN) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Tuesday 27 October, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV