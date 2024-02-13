Nantes down Hannover, big win for Skjern as main round starts

GROUP IV

CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 29:32 (15:14)

While Berlin took the best start and an early two-goal lead, the hosts had the upper hand throughout most of the first half. Thanks to a strong defence, which put pressure on their opponents, Constanta managed to stop Füchse’s offence. And the Romanian team, on the other hand, found offensive solutions to take a lead of up to three goals until the 24th minute, before Jerry Tollbring and Lasse Andersson reduced the defending champions' deficit to just one, 15:14. Füchse’s players displayed all of their experience in the second half, with offences sharp as knives and shots that left no chance to the Romanian goalkeepers. Jerry Tollbring and Nils Lichtlein led their team after the break, with the first giving Füchse the lead in the 43rd minute and the latter scoring the last two goals. Füchse remain on top of group IV and unbeaten in the European League since the beginning of the season, but were close to having that series come to an end.