Nantes down Hannover, big win for Skjern as main round starts
The EHF European League Men is back in action as the main round in the competition's new format got underway on Tuesday evening. In the early matches, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf suffered their first loss of the season, at home against HBC Nantes, while titleholders Füchse Berlin overcame tough resistance from CSM Constanta in Romania. Elsewhere, Skjern Handbold and Kadetten Schaffhausen had convincing wins.
We are pretty happy with today's performance. It was very important to get off to a good start in the main round. We were missing a few players, but the rest of the team showed character.
Nantes played very dynamically in the duels and were very agile in defence. If you make a mistake, you will quickly lose touch. It's a deserved defeat from which we can learn a lot. We have to be at our best in this group to reach the next round.
We showed high discipline and delivered a concentrated effort for the entire 60 minutes. Offensively, we were hugely effective, creating big chances in virtually every attack. The setting was good and we are very pleased with the performance.
Skjern were destroying us and made it look very easy. It was a hard match for us, we didn't stick to the gameplan. We played bad, but we also have to say congrats to Skjern; they played a nice game.
It wasn't so easy, because we have a lot of injured players. After the timeout we changed some things in defence. I'm very happy that Zoran Markovic was named the best player, so somebody realised how important the defence is.
Unfortunately we miss six injured players. I think that we lost at the end due to the fact that we missed three penalties and a lot of chances from the wings.
It was a tough game, in the first half we missed some shots so we were lucky to stay one goal away from Constanta. The second half we came a little bit better, scored some fast goals and this was the key to get the win in the end.
We had a good game, and we deserved more out of it for the way we fought. We had the lead for a good part of the match but Füchse, being a more experienced team than us, had the power to come back. I take the best out of it, the arena was amazing, full of fans.