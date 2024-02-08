20240208

3 former winners, 11 nations, 16 teams, and 21,821 fans

After six rounds of thrilling group matches, the EHF European League Men is ready for the main round as 16 teams aim for a spot in the quarterfinals – either direct or through the play-offs. Here are interesting Facts & Figures before the main round throws off next Tuesday (13 February).

0 teams from Spain made it to the main round: REBI Balonmano Cuenca and BM Logroño La Rioja went out in the group matches, and last season’s runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers lost in
the qualification round.

1 team only across the eight groups managed to win all their six group matches: defending champions Füchse Berlin; both IK Sävehof and TSV Hannover-Burgdorf also remained unbeaten as they got five wins and a draw.

1 team that once won the EHF Champions League is part of the main round: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2014).

1 participant of the EHF Finals 2023 is part of the main round: Füchse; runners-up Granollers lost in qualification; third-placed Frisch Auf Göppingen did not qualify for an European club competition; and Montpellier HB compete in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 club has two teams competing in European competitions this season: IK Sävehof, with the men playing in the EHF European League and the women in the EHF Champions League.

2 teams in the main round played in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League last season: HBC Nantes and Dinamo Bucuresti.

3 teams that started their journey in the qualification round have made it to the main round: Löwen, Hannover, and CSM Constanta.

3 players from EHF European League clubs were named in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 All-star-Team: Portugal’s Martim Costa (Sporting CP), Germany’s Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), and Denmark’s Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin).

3 group matches ended with a margin of 20 or more goals.

4 teams in the main round played at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in the past: Nantes, Löwen, Flensburg, and Füchse.

4 German teams made it to the main round; three of them finished top of their group in the previous stage: Hannover, Flensburg, and Füchse.

4 group winners in the main round advance to the quarter-finals directly; the second- and third-ranked teams go into the play-offs.

5 of the 96 group matches ended in a draw; HC Kriens-Luzern had two draws in group B.

5 group matches ended with 70 or more goals.

6 of the 16 participants in the main round were also part of the Last 16 in 2022/23: Flensburg, Füchse, Kadetten Schaffhausen, Skjern Håndbold, Sporting CP, and RK Nexe.

7 main round teams won a European trophy in the past: Flensburg (EHF Cup 1997; City Cup 1999; CWC 2001, 2012; CL 2014), Füchse (EHF Cup 2015, 2018; EL 2023), Löwen (EHF Cup 2013), Sävehof (Challenge Cup 2014), Skjern (Challenge Cup 2002, 2003), Sporting (Challenge Cup 2010, 2017), and Vojvodina (EC 2023).

9 different teams played at the EHF Finals in the past; only three of them are now in the main round: Löwen, Nexe, and Füchse.

11 nations are represented in the main round: Germany have four clubs, Denmark and Romania both have two, eight other nations all have one.

12 group matches were attended by 3,000 or more spectators.

20 group matches ended with a margin of 10 or more goals.

28 goals was the biggest winning margin in a group match, when Dinamo Bucuresti beat HC Izvidac 52:24 in group G.

32 matches will be played in the main round between 13 February and 5 March; eight play-off and eight quarter-final matches will then follow to determine the four participants in the EHF Finals Men 2024 in Hamburg on 25/26 May.

33 of the 96 group matches (including six in group F) were won by the away team.

46 was the lowest number of goals in a game during the group matches, and this happened twice: IFK Kristianstad vs Löwen 20:26, and Füchse vs Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc 24:22.

52 was the highest number of goals scored by a team in a single group match, when Dinamo defeated Izvidac 52:24; next in line is 46 goals, scored by Flensburg against Kadetten, 46:32.

52 of the 96 group matches ended with 60 or more goals scored.

+56 was Flensburg’s goal difference after the group matches, the best for any team; next were Dinamo (+50), Sävehof (+47), Nexe (+43), and Sporting (+41).

58 of the 96 group matches across the eight groups were won by the home team.

60 goals make Andy Schmid (HC Kriens-Luzern) the top scorer after the group matches, but his team is no longer part of the competition; the same applies to a fellow Swiss player in second position: Naom Leopold, who netted 46 times for Pfadi Winterthur.

78 was the highest number of goals scored by both teams in a group match, when Flensburg beat Kadetten 46:32.

157 was the lowest number of goals conceded by a team in the group matches, achieved by Bjerringbro-Silkeborg; Constanta and Sporting both conceded 158 times.

218 goals were scored in the group matches by both Flensburg in group E and Dinamo in group G, more than any other team.

10,017 fans gathered in the XXL Arena for Nantes against Löwen, making it the best-attended game in the group matches.

21,821 fans in total attended the three home matches of Nantes in group A.

