3 former winners, 11 nations, 16 teams, and 21,821 fans

0 teams from Spain made it to the main round: REBI Balonmano Cuenca and BM Logroño La Rioja went out in the group matches, and last season’s runners-up Fraikin BM. Granollers lost in

the qualification round.

1 team only across the eight groups managed to win all their six group matches: defending champions Füchse Berlin; both IK Sävehof and TSV Hannover-Burgdorf also remained unbeaten as they got five wins and a draw.

1 team that once won the EHF Champions League is part of the main round: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (2014).

1 participant of the EHF Finals 2023 is part of the main round: Füchse; runners-up Granollers lost in qualification; third-placed Frisch Auf Göppingen did not qualify for an European club competition; and Montpellier HB compete in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

1 club has two teams competing in European competitions this season: IK Sävehof, with the men playing in the EHF European League and the women in the EHF Champions League.

2 teams in the main round played in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League last season: HBC Nantes and Dinamo Bucuresti.

3 teams that started their journey in the qualification round have made it to the main round: Löwen, Hannover, and CSM Constanta.

3 players from EHF European League clubs were named in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 All-star-Team: Portugal’s Martim Costa (Sporting CP), Germany’s Juri Knorr (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), and Denmark’s Mathias Gidsel (Füchse Berlin).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EHF European League (@ehfel_official)

3 group matches ended with a margin of 20 or more goals.

4 teams in the main round played at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in the past: Nantes, Löwen, Flensburg, and Füchse.

4 German teams made it to the main round; three of them finished top of their group in the previous stage: Hannover, Flensburg, and Füchse.

4 group winners in the main round advance to the quarter-finals directly; the second- and third-ranked teams go into the play-offs.

5 of the 96 group matches ended in a draw; HC Kriens-Luzern had two draws in group B.

5 group matches ended with 70 or more goals.

6 of the 16 participants in the main round were also part of the Last 16 in 2022/23: Flensburg, Füchse, Kadetten Schaffhausen, Skjern Håndbold, Sporting CP, and RK Nexe.

7 main round teams won a European trophy in the past: Flensburg (EHF Cup 1997; City Cup 1999; CWC 2001, 2012; CL 2014), Füchse (EHF Cup 2015, 2018; EL 2023), Löwen (EHF Cup 2013), Sävehof (Challenge Cup 2014), Skjern (Challenge Cup 2002, 2003), Sporting (Challenge Cup 2010, 2017), and Vojvodina (EC 2023).

9 different teams played at the EHF Finals in the past; only three of them are now in the main round: Löwen, Nexe, and Füchse.

11 nations are represented in the main round: Germany have four clubs, Denmark and Romania both have two, eight other nations all have one.

12 group matches were attended by 3,000 or more spectators.

20 group matches ended with a margin of 10 or more goals.