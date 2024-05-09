Storhamar lead EHF Finals Women power rankings ahead of trip to Graz

We analyse and gauge the chances of each team as we find out which side stands out as the early favourite in the latest power rankings ahead of the final tournament.

H.C. Dunarea Braila

The Brăila-based club can already be proud of their European journey in the EHF's second-tier club competition this season, as the squad led by Jan Leslie Lund is the only one left which started the journey in qualification round 2 back in September. Therefore, the players have shown strong determination as well as endurance over the course of the season to secure a place in Graz.

Furthermore, they are the highest-scoring team in the competition with 346 goals and boast the experienced playmaker, Kristina Liscevic, who pulls the strings in attack and, with 46 assists to her name, will definitely be the player to stop for Dunarea's opponents. As one of the three debutants in the EHF Finals, it will be only natural for them to feel nervous, but rest assured, they have shown more than enough during the season to suggest that they can hurt anyone in Graz.