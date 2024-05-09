0U1A8786

Storhamar lead EHF Finals Women power rankings ahead of trip to Graz

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
09 May 2024, 14:00

Three debutants and one former winner remain on the list of candidates to lift the illustrious trophy at the EHF Finals Women in Graz, but only one can be crowned as the champion on 12 May. The draw determined an all-Romanian semi-final between CS Gloria 2018 BN and H.C. Dunarea Braila and a blockbuster clash between Neptunes Nantes and Storhamar Handball Elite.

We analyse and gauge the chances of each team as we find out which side stands out as the early favourite in the latest power rankings ahead of the final tournament.

  1. H.C. Dunarea Braila

The Brăila-based club can already be proud of their European journey in the EHF's second-tier club competition this season, as the squad led by Jan Leslie Lund is the only one left which started the journey in qualification round 2 back in September. Therefore, the players have shown strong determination as well as endurance over the course of the season to secure a place in Graz.

Furthermore, they are the highest-scoring team in the competition with 346 goals and boast the experienced playmaker, Kristina Liscevic, who pulls the strings in attack and, with 46 assists to her name, will definitely be the player to stop for Dunarea's opponents. As one of the three debutants in the EHF Finals, it will be only natural for them to feel nervous, but rest assured, they have shown more than enough during the season to suggest that they can hurt anyone in Graz.

315A0742
  1. CS Gloria 2018 BN

In their second-ever season in the EHF's club competitions, the other Romanian side, CS Gloria 2018 BN, defied the odds to enter the EHF Finals as the only unbeaten side left in the competition. Their feat is all the more impressive given the fact that they came through unscathed from a group which featured the likes of Neptunes Nantes and HSG Bensheim/Auerbach, and then eliminated the ambitious Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in the quarter-finals.

Although Constantin Pera's squad are not the most efficient side, they are still a tough nut to crack because they boasted the joint-third best defensive record in the group stage with the brilliant goalkeeper, Renata Lais de Arruda, who is the top shot stopper with the most saves (115) made in the competition. However, they cannot be underestimated on the other end of the court too. Flamboyant centre back Cristina Laslo is the offence's orchestrator; she makes her teammates believe that they can score past anyone, which has proved to be true so far.

IMG 7665
  1. Neptunes Nantes

With the epithet of being the only former EHF European League Women winners hanging around their necks ahead of the EHF Finals, the French club is under pressure to fully justify their champions credentials in Graz this season after first lifting the trophy back in 2020/21.

Neptunes Nantes started their European odyssey in qualification round 3 and steadily progressed and developed as the season went by, to become the side with the best shot efficiency (65.2 per cent) in the competition, which speak volumes about their attacking quality. Additionally, with only three players over the age of 30 in the squad, Helle Thomsen's young and talented team have displayed high-tempo performances of late which ultimately booked them a ticket for the final tournament by ruthlessly defeating Sola HK in the quarter-finals. And finally, the accumulated experience of being former winners may play a crucial part in conquering the throne again. The second-highest scoring side from the group phase will be a fierce threat in Graz.

Neptunes Hand EHF4 MT2 Théobrachu 32
  1. Storhamar Handball Elite

With only one defeat in the EHF European League Women, the Norwegian club is having an excellent European season by all standards. Having begun the path to Graz from qualification round 3, Storhamar successfully overcame every challenge and they have been dominant throughout. 2023 EHF Finals participants Thüringer HC were Storhamar's last obstacle on the way to reaching the EHF Finals, but they cruised past them in the quarter-finals.

Although they are one of the three debutants at the upcoming EHF Finals, Kenneth Gabrielsen's squad have demonstrated that they possess the ability as well as the character to go all the way and possibly lift the trophy in their first-ever appearance. Last but definitely not least, they enjoy the presence of lethal centre back, Anniken Obaidli, who is the competition's top scorer with 50 goals to her name. She is another trump card in the squad which showed consistency and quality to make Storhamar stand out as favourites ahead of the business end of the season.

0U1A8471

Photos © VaBit, Neptunes Nantes, Pana Sorin, christian heilwagen

 

20240508 ECW Sked Main
