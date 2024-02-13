Zabrze upset Löwen; Sporting, Nexe earn close wins

Taras Minotskyi's six goals in a row, from the 41st to 47th minute, sealed the deal for Górnik Zabrze as they celebrated an important win against Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Nexe resisted Sävehof's pouncing and celebrated a win at home with the help of Luka Moslavac's seven goals

Nasice witnessed a goalkeeper show – Nexe's Dominik Kuzmanovic closed the day with 15 saves at 40 per cent efficiency, while Sävehof 's Simon Möller on the other side had 17 saves at 38 per cent efficiency

SG Flensburg-Handewitt needed 15 minutes to start their engines but then cruised to a strong win with 11 out of 13 field players scoring at least once

Sporting kept their heads high in the decisive moments of the game as Martim Costa and Orri Thorkelsson fuelled their mounting in the last 10 minutes with 17 goals scored between them

GROUP I

Gornik Zabrze (POL) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 29:26 (12:14)

The Polish side are having a good season and showing a fighting spirit against all opponents. It was no different against Löwen as they made a comeback. Even though the home team had led only once in the game, they were not trailing by more than three in the first half. It seemed like only Niclas Kirkeløkke was up for the task in the German squad, netting five in 30 minutes in their two-goal lead. Löwen transferred a good play to the opening minutes of the second half, building to 18:13, but Taras Minotskyi had different plans. The Zabrze left back spurred a 6:0 run, helping Zabrze to not only catch up with opponents but to take the lead, 24:22. Löwen were left speechless and their hasty attacks did not change the game back in their favour. Mistake after mistake gave Zabre fans a night to remember as they celebrated a win with an eight-goal outing by Dmytro Artemenko.