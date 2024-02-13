240213

Zabrze upset Löwen; Sporting, Nexe earn close wins

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
13 February 2024, 23:00

The main round of the EHF European League Men opened with a bang on Tuesday, as Górnik Zabrze came from behind to upset Rhein-Neckar Löwen in group I. Earlier, the other German team in the group, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, also suffered a defeat. Three more exciting matches closed the first game day. IK Sävehof suffered their first loss of the season, while SG Flensburg-Handewitt had an easy job at home against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. After tight 60 minutes, Sporting CP managed to secure a win with the help of Martim Costa and Orri Thorkelsson.

  • Taras Minotskyi's six goals in a row, from the 41st to 47th minute, sealed the deal for Górnik Zabrze as they celebrated an important win against Rhein-Neckar Löwen
  • Nexe resisted Sävehof's pouncing and celebrated a win at home with the help of Luka Moslavac's seven goals
  • Nasice witnessed a goalkeeper show – Nexe's Dominik Kuzmanovic closed the day with 15 saves at 40 per cent efficiency, while Sävehof 's Simon Möller on the other side had 17 saves at 38 per cent efficiency
  • SG Flensburg-Handewitt needed 15 minutes to start their engines but then cruised to a strong win with 11 out of 13 field players scoring at least once
  • Sporting kept their heads high in the decisive moments of the game as Martim Costa and Orri Thorkelsson fuelled their mounting in the last 10 minutes with 17 goals scored between them

GROUP I

Gornik Zabrze (POL) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 29:26 (12:14)

The Polish side are having a good season and showing a fighting spirit against all opponents. It was no different against Löwen as they made a comeback. Even though the home team had led only once in the game, they were not trailing by more than three in the first half. It seemed like only Niclas Kirkeløkke was up for the task in the German squad, netting five in 30 minutes in their two-goal lead. Löwen transferred a good play to the opening minutes of the second half, building to 18:13, but Taras Minotskyi had different plans. The Zabrze left back spurred a 6:0 run, helping Zabrze to not only catch up with opponents but to take the lead, 24:22. Löwen were left speechless and their hasty attacks did not change the game back in their favour. Mistake after mistake gave Zabre fans a night to remember as they celebrated a win with an eight-goal outing by Dmytro Artemenko.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Zabrze
I always say to my players that every match lasts for 60 minutes. We started the second half in very bad way, but some changes in the first team and fast returning to defence were the main reasons why we finally won. Even the changes in Rhein-Neckar's tactics were not enough.
Tomasz Strzabala
Head coach, Górnik Zabrze
240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Löwen
We thought that we were controlling that match. But eight or 10 minutes of good play is not enough to win. We were winning by five goals, and then losing by five. We are now very sad, we lose and it's hard...
Sebastian Hinze
Head coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

GROUP II

RK Nexe (CRO) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 29:28 (16:13)

Nexe proved their home court is tough to conquer as they dealt Sävehof their first defeat of the season, but it was not easy. Nexe had a blistering start, taking an early 8:3 lead. However, they failed to keep the progress and Óli Mittún made sure that Sävehof went level again at 9:9. If wondering who was responsible for the half-time lead, it was Dominik Kuzmanovic – a few counter attack saves made a difference. Nexe's problem of keeping tight to a lead showed up again, and when you add Simon Möller's saves to the mix you get an exciting finish where Sävehof bounced back from trailing by five. All was decided in the last attack as the Swedish team failed to score in regular time and Óli Mittún could not convert the final free throw after the buzzer.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Group III

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) 38:28 (21:17)

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg's four-game winning streak came to an end in Germany. After an qual start, the home team stepped up a gear and made the first significant lead. Emil Jakobsen scored almost half of Flensburg's goals mid-first half as the team were in front by five. Simon Pytlick and Jim Gottfridsson joined the party and set the first double-digit lead (21:11) by half-time. Bjerringbro-Silkeborg could not find a solution and kept reeling as Flensburg were keeping a steady course to a clear win. Both goalkeepers, Kevin Møller and Benjamin Buric, had their say between the posts while all players got their chance. Flensburg's biggest lead in the game was 14, but the Danish team managed to close the gap by the final buzzer as William Bogojoevic and Ludvig Hallbäck were the scoring duo in the last eight minutes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Fleha
We really appreciate that we got 10 goals ahead from here, also because we expect a very tight group. And therefore, the result was important. The good start in the next group phase here was important.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt
240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Bjerringbro
Of course, it was special emotions coming back to this arena where I had so many great memories. The game was not quite what we hoped for, but in the end, it was our own mistakes that led to the deficit. We didn't live up to the standards that we want to present ourselves with.
Rasmus Lauge
Left back, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

GROUP IV

Sporting CP (POR) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 35:33 (17:18)

A high-intensity match delivered what was expected – a tied game. The teams were locked in most of the first half with only the Romanian side getting their hands on a two-goal lead once. Strong offensive displays continued in the second half but Bucuresti's mistakes cost them dearly. Martim Costa and Orri Thorkelsson scored in quick succession for 28:28. As the clock was ticking, the pressure became higher and the fans in Lisbon felt it, cheering every move of Sporting. With two nicely scored seven metres, Sporting got back into the lead and made Dinamo sweat in the closing minutes. Even though Ali Zein and Lazar Kukic were Romanian fulcrums in crucial moments, it was not enough. Martim Costa once again showed his excellence to help Sporting to a 35:33 win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Sporting
It was a game between two teams of Champions League level, with various top-level players and an amazing show. We made an amazing game and that was the only way we could win against an opponent like this.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
240213 ELM Review 2 Main Quote Dinamo
It was a very even game. Both teams could have won, but this time it was Sporting CP. The fans? Well, it's obvious that playing a game in this kind of environment was very important for Sporting CP. But I'm sure that in the match in Romania it will be the same.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
240213 ELM Review 2 Main Zabrze 1
Krzysztof Kuroń
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 2
Ivan Ćosić
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 3 (1)
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 4
Sporting CP
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 9
Krzysztof Kuroń
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 10
Krzysztof Kuroń
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 11
Krzysztof Kuroń
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 12
Krzysztof Kuroń
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 20
Ivan Ćosić
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 21
Ivan Ćosić
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 22
Ivan Ćosić
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 30
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 31
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 32
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 40
Sporting CP
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 41
Sporting CP
240213 ELM Review 2 Gallery 42
Sporting CP

main image © 2024 Krzysztof Kuroń/Górnik Zabrze

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240213 ELM Review 1 Main Nantes
Previous Article Nantes down Hannover, big win for Skjern as main round starts

Latest news

More News