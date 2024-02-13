Zabrze upset Löwen; Sporting, Nexe earn close wins
The main round of the EHF European League Men opened with a bang on Tuesday, as Górnik Zabrze came from behind to upset Rhein-Neckar Löwen in group I. Earlier, the other German team in the group, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, also suffered a defeat. Three more exciting matches closed the first game day. IK Sävehof suffered their first loss of the season, while SG Flensburg-Handewitt had an easy job at home against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. After tight 60 minutes, Sporting CP managed to secure a win with the help of Martim Costa and Orri Thorkelsson.
I always say to my players that every match lasts for 60 minutes. We started the second half in very bad way, but some changes in the first team and fast returning to defence were the main reasons why we finally won. Even the changes in Rhein-Neckar's tactics were not enough.
We thought that we were controlling that match. But eight or 10 minutes of good play is not enough to win. We were winning by five goals, and then losing by five. We are now very sad, we lose and it's hard...
We really appreciate that we got 10 goals ahead from here, also because we expect a very tight group. And therefore, the result was important. The good start in the next group phase here was important.
Of course, it was special emotions coming back to this arena where I had so many great memories. The game was not quite what we hoped for, but in the end, it was our own mistakes that led to the deficit. We didn't live up to the standards that we want to present ourselves with.
It was a game between two teams of Champions League level, with various top-level players and an amazing show. We made an amazing game and that was the only way we could win against an opponent like this.
It was a very even game. Both teams could have won, but this time it was Sporting CP. The fans? Well, it's obvious that playing a game in this kind of environment was very important for Sporting CP. But I'm sure that in the match in Romania it will be the same.