More teams to book main round ticket in round 5
After seven teams secured their place in the main round already last week, the penultimate round of the group matches in the EHF European League Men 2023/24 will see more tickets to the next phase booked on Tuesday. Teams like HBC Nantes, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, Kadetten Schaffhausen or CSM Constanta only need a draw to proceed to the main round.
Top 5 Matches
Group A: Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs HBC Nantes (FRA)
Tuesday 28 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- this is the last chance for Benfica, the 2022 champions, after their two defeats against top side Rhein-Neckar Löwen
- Benfica must beat Nantes by at least 10 goals after their 37:28 defeat in the reverse fixture
- Nantes have six points on their account after beating Kristianstad twice; a draw at Lisbon is already enough for them to proceed
- Nantes can even still finish on top of the group, if they win both matches and beat Löwen by five or more goals in the last game
- Benfica have conceded 145 goals so far; only two teams in the group matches had more goals scored against them
- Valero Rivera is Nantes’ top scorer with 27 goals
- Both teams won in their domestic league last weekend: Nantes defeated Saran 38:24, Benfica beat Belenenses 31:25
The most important thing is that winning isn't enough. We have to recover from a very big goal difference. It's something that's very difficult. I think the least we can do is try to and have a good game; try to win it, and then see if we've been able to chase that difference. I think we have to have respect for the club and the fans, and we're always obliged to give our all.
Group B: AEK Athens (GRE) HC vs Górnik Zabrze (POL)
Tuesday 28 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Athens need to win both remaining matches and must hope Zabrze will lose their last match against Hannover-Burgdorf
- the Polish side have five points on their tally, including two from the 30:21 win against Athens in the first duel, and three from the last two matches against Kriens-Luzern
- a draw at Athens is already enough for Zabrze to proceed to the main round
- two Croatian players – Stipe Mandalinic and Patrik Martinovic – lead for Athens with 22 goals each; Taras Minotskyi (UKR) has netted 28 times for Górnik Zabrze
- Zabrze took the fourth place in the Polish league after a 34:29 win against Azoty-Pulawy; Athens beat Ionicos 31:27 to remain top of the Greek league
Our opponent is in excellent form and inflicted the most convincing defeat on us this season. For them and for us, this is a game that decides the fate (in the EHF European League), and I expect a difficult and uncertain game until the very end. Zabrze are a young, fighting, quality and well-led team, and we will have to play at our best both individually
and as a team if we want to be happy at the end.
That is the most important match in our season. If we win against AEK Athens, we will advance to the next phase and it could be the best result in our international history. So we are very focused.
Group D: Skjern Håndbold (DEN) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 28 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides have already qualified for the main round, but the match sis important for the number of points they carry with them into that next stage
- Nexe have the maximum of eight points, Skjern are on six points
- Nexe clearly beat Skjern in the first duel (39:25), with three players on seven goals each: Manuel Strlek, Lovro Jotic, and Luka Moslavac
- In the overall top scorer list, Skjern’s Viktor Bergholt is third with 29 goals, six more than Moslavac
- Skjern lost 28:25 against Kolding in the Danish league; Nexe did not play last weekend
We expect that RK Nexe will bring everything they have into the game. It will be a tough fight for two very important points. We have revenge after a very poor effort from our side in Croatia, so we will go all-in after the victory
Skjern are a typical Scandinavian team that runs a lot and have a very fast transition of the ball and with counters and semi-counters they mercilessly punish every mistake of the opponent. Because of this, we will have to play very calmly with as few technical errors as possible and try to play the way we played in the first game in Našice.
Group F: BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)
Tuesday 28 November, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- La Rioja are on three points and their only chance to proceed is by winning both remaining matches against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and HC Alkaloid – and to hope that BSV do not win their last match against Vojvodina
- La Rioja have not won any of their home matches – they tied with Alkaloid and lost against Vojvodina, but won the away match in Serbia
- Bjerringbro-Silkeborg are on six points after two victories against Alkaloid in the previews rounds and only need one more point to proceed to the main round
- if BSV and Vojvodina do not lose their round 5 matches, they both book their main round tickets
- Bjerringbro-Silkeborg won the reverse fixture against La Rioja 34:25
Group H: CSM Constanta (ROU) vs MOL Tatabánya KC (HUN)
Tuesday 28 November, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- Constanta didn’t confirm their place in the main round last week when they squandered a lead and drew with Glogow in Poland
- however, they are still unbeaten with seven points and a draw against Tatabánya would be enough
- Tatabanya won (31:29) and lost (36:28) against Sporting in the last two rounds and are equal with the Portuguese side on four points
- Tatabánya lost the reverse fixture against Constanta 29:24; if they lose again Tuesday and Sporting win at Glogow, the Hungarian side are out of the race for the main round
A very important game is waiting for us on Tuesday, as whoever wins this match, secures himself a place in the next phase. We had a very difficult championship match on Sunday evening, so we will have only one day to prepare against Constanta, but we will do our best to achieve our goals.
Also watch out for...
- besides Nexe, five more teams can take their each fifth win from fiev matches on Tuesday: German sides Löwen, Hannover-Burgdorf, Flensburg-Handewitt and Füchse, as well as Sävehof
- if Velenje win at Pfadi, the Slovenian side proceed to the main round regardless the result of Sävehof vs Cuenca
- in group E, Schaffhausen need one point against Flensburg to make it to the main round; if they lose, the Swiss champions still can get there by winning their last match against Elverum
- in group G, the second spot below Füchse will be decided in the last round, as neither Chambéry nor Dinamo can seal the deal this week
- four teams – IFK Kristianstad, MSK Povaszka Bystrica, HC Lovcen-Cetinje, and HC Izvidac – still seek their first point; all four, as well as Alkaloid and Kriens-Luzern, are out of the race for a main round berth