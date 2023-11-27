More teams to book main round ticket in round 5

The most important thing is that winning isn't enough. We have to recover from a very big goal difference. It's something that's very difficult. I think the least we can do is try to and have a good game; try to win it, and then see if we've been able to chase that difference. I think we have to have respect for the club and the fans, and we're always obliged to give our all.

Jota González Head coach, Sport Lisboa e Benfica