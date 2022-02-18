Nantes hope to squeeze into quarter-final

Six of the eight quarter-finalists of the EHF European League Women 2021/22 have already been confirmed ahead of the final round of the group phase this weekend.

While all has been decided in groups A (Sola and Besancon) and D (Viborg and Valcea), there is still a lot to play for in groups B (winners Bietigheim) and C (winners Herning-Ikast), with a total of five teams still hopeful to finish as runners-up and grab one of the two remaining quarter-final spots.

In group B, third-ranked titleholders Nantes (currently on four points) need a misstep from second-ranked Baia Mare (five points) in order to be able to overtake the Romanian side.

And in group C, three teams – Storhamar, Cisnadie, and Lada – have at least a mathematical chance to join Herning into the quarter-final.

GROUP A

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Sunday 20 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both teams have no chance of progressing further

the Hungarian team won the reverse fixture 22:19

they might be last in their European League group, Lokomotiva are doing well in the Croatian league where they lately beat Umag 38:20 for first place

Mosonmagyarovar are welcoming Lokomotiva after a clear 34:25 win over Érd in the Hungarian league, but they still deal with injuries

Sola HK (NOR) vs ES Besancon Feminin (FRA)

Sunday 20 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Sola are looking to finish the group phase with a perfect six wins from six matches, while Besancon are aiming for their fourth victory

Besancon are coming off a 25:18 win over Paris 92 in the French League, where they are still in fifth place

Sola clearly beat Follo HK Damer in the Norwegian league: 39:21

Sola have scored 162 goals so far, the highest number of all 16 teams in the group phase

GROUP B

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday, 19 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Baia Mare book their quarter-final spot if they beat already-qualified Bietigheim; a draw or a defeat will make them wait for the result of the other group match on Sunday

one team that competed at the EHF Finals Women last season will miss the quarter-final this season: either hosts Baia Mare of champions Nantes

Baia Mare have conceded 154 goals in the group phase; only Hungarian side Vaci NKSE had more goals scored against them

only Sola in group A (162) scored more goals than Bietigheim (160) so far

Baia Mare suffered their biggest defeat in Europe in the reverse fixture in Germany (39:20) but have lost only once in seven home games against German teams

Les Neptunes de Nantes (FRA) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)

Sunday, 20 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV