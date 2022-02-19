Remarkable turnaround by Buducnost, who were still a goal behind in the 38th minute (15:14) but crushed their opponents in the closing 20 minutes for a commanding six-goal win. Matea Pletikosic nets 12 times for Buducnost.

Both teams were already out of contention for a play-off spot, so their European seasons end here.

Party in Kristiansand! Vipers hand Györ their first defeat of the season and stay in the race for second place and direct qualification for the quarter-final. Great work from the defending champions, who are growing stronger and stronger again near the business end of the season...

Isabelle Gulldén and Markéta Jerábková each score six for Vipers; Anne Mette Hansen also had six for Györ.

What a way to secure second place in the group: determined from the throw-off, Rostov dominate the MOTW and finish with an 11-goal win! OK, Brest had no chance after FTC's earlier win, that might have robbed them of some sharpness going into the MOTW, but nothing can be taken away from Rostov tonight: sheer class!

Meanwhile, Vipers still ahead against Györ, deep into the second half. The Hungarian five-time champions have been flawless all season and have long secured the top spot in group B, but if they lose, the battle for second place between Vipers and Metz gets new impetus.

It would mean that Metz must take at least a draw from CSKA in Moscow tomorrow, otherwise Vipers are finishing second and skipping the play-offs and Metz are going down to third.

This MOTW is becoming a disappointment for Brest, the DELO EHF Champions League finalists from last season. The French side had not lost a home game in since a defeat on 18 October 2020 – against another Russian team, CSKA. Since then, Brest had won 11 of their 14 home games and had three draws, but that series is coming to an abrupt end tonight.

Rostov in complete control over MOTW in Brest. They are not going to give this away and will finish second behind group winners Team Esbjerg.

Bright start from Viktoriia Kalinina in the second half keeps Rostov well in control!

When everything goes your way in the MOTW... Lovely goal by Rostov: