Live blog: Rostov dominate MOTW; Vipers beat Györ
The group phase of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 comes to an end this weekend with four matches on Saturday and four on Sunday in the 14th and final round.
- eight matches in round 14 of the group phase
- results Saturday: MOTW Brest vs Rostov 18:29 (9:17), FTC vs Dortmund 23:21 (12:11), Buducnost vs Podravka 27:21 (13:13), Vipers vs Györ 30:29 (16:13)
- schedule Sunday, at 14:00 CET: CSM vs Esbjerg, Krim vs Sävehof; at 16:00 CET: CSKA vs Metz, Odense vs Kastamonu
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Saturday
19:42 RESULT | BUDUCNOST vs PODRAVKA 27:21 (13:13)
Remarkable turnaround by Buducnost, who were still a goal behind in the 38th minute (15:14) but crushed their opponents in the closing 20 minutes for a commanding six-goal win. Matea Pletikosic nets 12 times for Buducnost.
Both teams were already out of contention for a play-off spot, so their European seasons end here.
19:34 RESULT | VIPERS vs GYÖR 30:29 (16:13)
Party in Kristiansand! Vipers hand Györ their first defeat of the season and stay in the race for second place and direct qualification for the quarter-final. Great work from the defending champions, who are growing stronger and stronger again near the business end of the season...
Isabelle Gulldén and Markéta Jerábková each score six for Vipers; Anne Mette Hansen also had six for Györ.
19:27 RESULT | MOTW BREST vs ROSTOV 18:29 (9:17)
What a way to secure second place in the group: determined from the throw-off, Rostov dominate the MOTW and finish with an 11-goal win! OK, Brest had no chance after FTC's earlier win, that might have robbed them of some sharpness going into the MOTW, but nothing can be taken away from Rostov tonight: sheer class!
19:18
Meanwhile, Vipers still ahead against Györ, deep into the second half. The Hungarian five-time champions have been flawless all season and have long secured the top spot in group B, but if they lose, the battle for second place between Vipers and Metz gets new impetus.
It would mean that Metz must take at least a draw from CSKA in Moscow tomorrow, otherwise Vipers are finishing second and skipping the play-offs and Metz are going down to third.
19:16
This MOTW is becoming a disappointment for Brest, the DELO EHF Champions League finalists from last season. The French side had not lost a home game in since a defeat on 18 October 2020 – against another Russian team, CSKA. Since then, Brest had won 11 of their 14 home games and had three draws, but that series is coming to an abrupt end tonight.
19:10
Rostov in complete control over MOTW in Brest. They are not going to give this away and will finish second behind group winners Team Esbjerg.
18:59
When everything goes your way in the MOTW... Lovely goal by Rostov:
18:42 HALF-TIME | BUDUCNOST vs PODRAVKA 13:13
All in the balance between the Nos. 7 and 8 from group A:
18:37 HALF-TIME | MOTW BREST vs ROSTOV 9:17
Well, who would have expected that? Rostov are cruising in this MOTW! They 'only' need a draw to lock up second place in group A but they seem on their way to a big, big win. Grace Zaadi and Kristina Kozhokar lead with four goals each.
18:34 HALF-TIME | VIPERS vs GYÖR 16:13
Wow, it is really going to happen?! Györ have not dropped a point all season but now find themselves three down at the reigning champions. And remember: Vipers must win to have a chance of overtaking Metz and finishing second.
18:25
Rostov are enjoying the better start in the MOTW in Brest and lead 13:6 with nine minutes left in the first half.
18:17
Nora Mørk fools not only the Györ defence, but also the TV camera man:
17:58
Quickly before throw-off, this is at stake now:
- MOTW Brest vs Rostov: If Brest win, FTC will finish the group in second; any other result, and Rostov will finish second.
- Vipers: they must beat Györ and hope that Metz lose at CSKA on Sunday in order to finish second; otherwise Metz will be second and Vipers third.
17:50
The MOTW - starting in 10 minutes! - includes the duel between right wings Alicia Toublanc and Iuliia Managarova. Here is how they stack up against each other:
17:42
No time to relax as we go straight into a trio of matches, including two cracking encounters: the Match of the Week between Brest and Rostov in group A, and the clash between defending champions Vipers and Györ in group B. Of course, the focus on our live blog will be mainly on those games, and less on Buducnost vs Podravka, two teams that cannot make the play-offs anymore.
17:31 RESULT | FTC vs DORTMUND 23:21 (12:11)
FTC keep their hopes alive to finish group A in second place! It was not good, it was not convincing, but in the end, the Hungarian side stay on top of Dortmund, who were already guaranteed a sixth-place finish.
FTC now must wait for the outcome of Brest vs Rostov in the Match of the Week. If Rostov win or get a draw, they will be second. If Brest win, FTC will be second. Brest themselves, unfortunately, cannot finish second anymore now.
17:28
Team timeout FTC. One goal ahead, less than one minute to play; coach Gabor Elek wants his team to remain clever in the closing seconds of this match.
17:23
Masterful finish from Moreno:
17:12
This has become a roller-coaster match! Dortmund come back from behind once more and Laura van der Heijden puts the visitors in the lead again: 18:17 with 14 minutes left in Érd.
17:01
Team timeout Dortmund. They were briefly level at 13:13 but three quick goals have given FTC a substantial lead again: 16:13. Can André Fuhr help his team turn the tide?
16:47
Just one of the many saves of the outstanding Yara ten Holte in the first half:
16:38 HALF-TIME | FTC vs DORTMUND 12:11
A remarkable struggle for FTC so far. They have a slow start, then recover and go three goals up (10:7) but Dortmund keep coming back at them.
Dortmund right back Laura van der Heijden the best scorer so far with three goals, while her fellow Dutch goalkeeper Yara ten Holte has an impressive seven saves in the first half. Also, Dortmund hit the cross bar three times!
16:27
Team timeout Dortmund. They led 3:1 but are now 8:6 down; time for coach André Fuhr to get the German side back on track against FTC.
16:23
It took FTC more than five minutes to finally score a goal, but this one was worth the wait:
16:19
Dortmund had an excellent start and quickly led 2:0 and 3:1, but both teams are back level at 6:6 halfway through the first half.
Remember: FTC must win to stay in the race for second place in group A.
15:52
Full focus on FTC against Dortmund now!
What is at stake? Both teams have secured their spot in the knockout phase. Dortmund will finish group A in sixth place, no matter the result in Hungary this afternoon, and are through to the play-offs.
FTC must win if they want to stand a chance to finish second and skip the play-offs for a direct entry into the quarter-final. If they beat Dortmund, they still have to wait and hope for Brest to beat Rostov in the MOTW later today.
15:41
Less than 20 minutes before FTC and Dortmund throw off, but we look already a bit further: tonight at 18:00 CET the Match of the Week takes place in France, where Brest and Rostov play a crucial game in the battle for second place in group A.
As usual before a MOTW, Anja has caught on Instagram Live with one of the players involved, and this time her DELO Superfan Talk was with... Brest goalkeeper Sandra Toft! You can watch the full video here:
15:28
This weekend is basically about two questions:
1. Which teams are going to finish second in both groups and will join group winners Esbjerg and Györ directly into the quarter-final?
2. Where do the other teams rank between positions three and six, as that will determine who they are going to play against in the play-offs?
We start this round in Hungary, where FTC are still in the running for second place in group A. But they will need to beat Dortmund to keep that hope alive for a few more hours - until the Match of the Week between Brest and Dortmund, to be precise.
Let's have a look at the four matches scheduled for today:
15:19
So, we are at the start of the last weekend of the group phase in the DELO EHF Champions League. After this, it is all about the knock-out phase and, ultimately, the DELO EHF FINAL4 2022 in Budapest.
Before we have a closer look at what is at stake in this final round 14 this weekend, let's have a look at the further schedule of the competition:
15:10
Goof afternoon and welcome to the live blog covering the final round of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 group phase! This is the weekend where dreams come true for some teams while hopes get shattered for others.
This is the full playing schedule:
