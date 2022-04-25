Nantes to host Magdeburg in quarter-final highlight
The EHF European League Men 2021/22 quarter-finals get underway on Tuesday with the first leg of the quarter-finals, as eight different nations have the chance to see their team progress to the EHF Finals Men 2022.
While Polish side Plock travel to Switzerland to meet Kadetten Schaffhausen, who had arguably the most exciting qualification for this stage, Danish team GOG will visit RK Nexe and Slovenia’s Gorenje Velenje will play in SL Benfica’s fiery arena in Portugal.
In quite the battle of the titans, title holders SC Magdeburg will visit HBC Nantes in France to take on a team highly experienced in the business end of European cup competitions.
QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
RK Nexe (CRO) vs GOG (DEN)
Tuesday 26 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- this will be the first encounter between the teams
- GOG were quarter-finalists last season when they lost to Plock 58:56 on aggregate
- Nexe are playing their first quarter-finals in the EHF European League, after reaching the same stage of the EHF Cup in 2017/18
- Nexe are on a winning streak, holding first place in the domestic championship alongside HC PPD Zagreb
- after finishing first in the regular season, GOG are in the run for the title in the championship round of the Danish league
- GOG’s Jerry Tollbring is third on the top scorers list with 79 goals; Nexe’s Halil Jaganjac is fifth after netting 72 times
Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Tuesday 26 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the 2019/20 season was the last time the teams met — in the EHF Champions League group phase, when Plock won both matches
- Plock eliminated TBV Lemgo Lippe in the Last 16 after finishing on top of group A. Schaffhausen proceeded to the quarter-finals after eliminating Sävehof thanks to the number of away goals scored, after finishing third in group D
- while Plock were participants in the EHF Finals 2021 in Mannheim, it is the first quarter-final for Kadetten in an EHF competition since 2010, when they finally made it to the final of the EHF Cup
- Samuel Zehnder has netted 91 goals for Kadetten, including their four qualification matches, while Plock’s Sergei Mark Kosorotov has 91 strikes in his tally
- Plock are ranked second in the Polish league below EHF Champions League quarter-finalists Lomza Vive Kielce; Kadetten are tied 1-1 with Bern in their quarter-final series in the Swiss league
We are extremely looking forward to the next two games against Wisla Plock. Although they are the favourites, we know that we can perform well against top teams. Let's see if we can pull off a surprise.
SL Benfica (POR) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)
Tuesday 26 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Benfica, who started their season in the first qualification round, have won seven of their eight home games, only losing to GOG in the group phase (33:25)
- Benfica knocked out last year’s EHF Finals Men hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen in qualification, and Fenix Toulouse in the Last 16 after losing the first leg by four goals
- Velenje only just made it to the knock-out phase as the fourth-ranked team in group C, but impressed with a win over USAM Nimes Gard in the Last 16
- Velenje have won one away match so far this season – at Sävehof in the last round of the group phase
- Benfica’s Slovenian back Tadej Kljun will meet many compatriots in this duel
- Velenje centre back Domen Tajnik: “Benfica are the favourtes in this match, but I think we have shown this season that we can play against any team. We have a difficult match ahead of us, in which the small things will decide.”
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Tuesday 26 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Nantes qualified for the Last 16 after placing third in group B, then eliminated Füchse Berlin in the first knockout stage: 58:54
- Magdeburg have yet to lose a game in the European League this season, as they finished first and undefeated in group C, before eliminating Sporting in the Last 16
- this season is the seventh time Nantes have reached the quarter-finals of a European competition; they reached both the EHF FINAL4 and EHF Cup Finals twice
- the German side are the title holders in the European League, and have won both the EHF Champions League and the EHF Cup three times
- Magdeburg and Nantes have played against each other four times before: the German side had three wins, and there was one draw in 2013