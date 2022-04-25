Nantes to host Magdeburg in quarter-final highlight

While Polish side Plock travel to Switzerland to meet Kadetten Schaffhausen, who had arguably the most exciting qualification for this stage, Danish team GOG will visit RK Nexe and Slovenia’s Gorenje Velenje will play in SL Benfica’s fiery arena in Portugal.

In quite the battle of the titans, title holders SC Magdeburg will visit HBC Nantes in France to take on a team highly experienced in the business end of European cup competitions.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

RK Nexe (CRO) vs GOG (DEN)

Tuesday 26 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

this will be the first encounter between the teams

GOG were quarter-finalists last season when they lost to Plock 58:56 on aggregate

Nexe are playing their first quarter-finals in the EHF European League, after reaching the same stage of the EHF Cup in 2017/18

Nexe are on a winning streak, holding first place in the domestic championship alongside HC PPD Zagreb

after finishing first in the regular season, GOG are in the run for the title in the championship round of the Danish league

GOG’s Jerry Tollbring is third on the top scorers list with 79 goals; Nexe’s Halil Jaganjac is fifth after netting 72 times

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Tuesday 26 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV