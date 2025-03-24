Promising play-offs start in the EHF European League Men

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG
HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Limoges Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 25 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- none of the teams made it to the knockout stage of the EHF European League before: Limoges are European Cup debutants, while Kriens-Luzern have never proceeded from the group matches
- the Swiss side finished third in group I, one point ahead of Granollers, while Limoges ranked second in group II, equal on points with group winners Irun
- Limoges already faced a Swiss side in the group matches – the outcome against Kadetten Schaffhausen was an away win and a home defeat; Kriens lost both main round matches against French side Montpellier
- the three best overall scorers of the competition face off in the tie: Kriens players Marin Šipic (63 goals) and Luca Sigrist (56 goals), as well as Limoges’ Ihor Turchenko (56 goals)
- the aggregate winner of this play-off will take on THW Kiel in the quarter-finals
- Limoges won their latest match in the French league 26:24 at Chartres, while Kriens-Luzern lost 34:32 at Bern
VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER)
Tuesday 25 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides have their debut in the knockout stage of the EHF European League; Melsungen were quarter-finalists in the old EHF Cup twice, while Gummersbach were winners of the EHF Cup (2009) and Cup Winners’ Cup (2010 and 2011)
- both sides were leaders in the group matches, but after that Melsungen ranked second in main round group III and Gummersbach were third in group IV
- both sides already faced other German clubs in the main round: Gummersbach lost twice against Flensburg, while Melsungen managed one draw and one loss against Kiel
- the best EHF European League scorers of both sides are almost equal: Miro Schluroff scored 54 goals for Gummersbach, while Ian Barrufet netted 52 times for Melsungen
- the aggregate winner of this play-off tie will meet Bidasoa Irun in the quarter-finals
- after being on top of the German league for several weeks, Melsungen are currently third after the 42:32 defeat at Hamburg last weekend, while Gummersbach rank seventh following a win in their latest match, 31:24 at Erlangen