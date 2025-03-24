Promising play-offs start in the EHF European League Men

Promising play-offs start in the EHF European League Men

24 March 2025, 13:00

The road to the EHF Finals Men 2025 in Hamburg continues with the first leg of the play-offs. Two teams each from Portugal, France and Germany and one from Denmark and Switzerland duel for the four remaining quarter-final spots in the EHF European League Men 2024/25

One German side will definitely proceed, as VfL Gummersbach and MT Melsungen face off in a direct duel.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Limoges Handball (FRA)
Tuesday 25 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • none of the teams made it to the knockout stage of the EHF European League before: Limoges are European Cup debutants, while Kriens-Luzern have never proceeded from the group matches
  • the Swiss side finished third in group I, one point ahead of Granollers, while Limoges ranked second in group II, equal on points with group winners Irun
  • Limoges already faced a Swiss side in the group matches – the outcome against Kadetten Schaffhausen was an away win and a home defeat; Kriens lost both main round matches against French side Montpellier
  • the three best overall scorers of the competition face off in the tie: Kriens players Marin Šipic (63 goals) and Luca Sigrist (56 goals), as well as Limoges’ Ihor Turchenko (56 goals)
  • the aggregate winner of this play-off will take on THW Kiel in the quarter-finals
  • Limoges won their latest match in the French league 26:24 at Chartres, while Kriens-Luzern lost 34:32 at Bern

VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER)
Tuesday 25 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides have their debut in the knockout stage of the EHF European League; Melsungen were quarter-finalists in the old EHF Cup twice, while Gummersbach were winners of the EHF Cup (2009) and Cup Winners’ Cup (2010 and 2011)
  • both sides were leaders in the group matches, but after that Melsungen ranked second in main round group III and Gummersbach were third in group IV
  • both sides already faced other German clubs in the main round: Gummersbach lost twice against Flensburg, while Melsungen managed one draw and one loss against Kiel
  • the best EHF European League scorers of both sides are almost equal: Miro Schluroff scored 54 goals for Gummersbach, while Ian Barrufet netted 52 times for Melsungen
  • the aggregate winner of this play-off tie will meet Bidasoa Irun in the quarter-finals
  • after being on top of the German league for several weeks, Melsungen are currently third after the 42:32 defeat at Hamburg last weekend, while Gummersbach rank seventh following a win in their latest match, 31:24 at Erlangen

20250225 Vflgummersbach Tatabanya Beastarproductions 76

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs GOG (DEN)
Tuesday 25 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Benfica are the only former EHF European League winners being part of the 2024/25 play-offs, after they lifted the trophy on home ground in 2022
  • Benfica finished third in group II of the main round, while GOG were second in group I, being the only side so far who defeated group winners Montpellier
  • GOG aim for their third quarter-final participation after the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons
  • in the previous season, Benfica failed to qualify from the group matches, while GOG were eliminated by Industria Kielce in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs
  • Norwegian Tobias Grøndahl (50 goals for GOG) and German Ole Rahmel (43 goals for Benfica) are the top scorers of the sides
  • the aggregate winner of this play-off will face SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the quarter-finals
  • in the Danish league, GOG beat Nordsjaelland 35:32 last weekend and rank second, while Benfica will continue in the Portuguese league from next week on

FC Porto (POR) vs FENIX Toulouse (FRA)
Tuesday 25 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Porto play their first-ever EHF European League season, but they were semi-finalists in the former EHF Cup in 2019
  • in 2021/22, Toulouse were eliminated in the Last 16 by a Portuguese side — eventual winners Benfica
  • in the main round, the French side tied twice against Flensburg, being the only team so far who took points against the defending champions – and finished second in group IV
  • Porto proceeded to the play-offs thanks to the 38:30 win at Vojvodina to finish third in group III
  • Nemanja Ilic is the top scorer of Toulouse with 46 strikes, while Mamadou Diocou scored 40 times for Porto
  • the aggregate winner of this tie will encounter Montpellier Handball in the quarter-finals
  • Toulouse lost their latest match in the French league 31:25 at Tremblay, while Porto will continue in the Portuguese league from next week on

20250304 SL Benfica Bidasoa Irun9

Photos © Lau Nielsen (main), Be.A.Star-Productions & Sport Lisboa e Benfica (in-text)

20250306 Veszprem Berlin 20 Tim Freihofer Roland Peka
MS Partnership
