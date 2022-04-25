Persson: “We are not afraid of Magdeburg”

After joining Nantes last summer from another French club, US Ivry Handball, the Swedish back suffered from various injuries, leaving him frustrated as he was unable to deliver.

“I was not able to play for almost three months, with small stupid injuries getting in my way. When the mid-season break came, I thought I could only improve on every level,” Persson said.

His turnaround in fortunes happened at the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 in January, when he joined the Swedish squad for the final weekend in Budapest – and won the gold medal.

“Winning this tournament, it really changed the course of my season in a lot of ways,” Persson said.

“The same thing already happened last year when we won silver at the World Championship. You are at the centre of attention, all eyes are on this competition, and when you win, it gives you a boost of confidence.”