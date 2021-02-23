Nantes turn the match in the last five minutes

PPD Zagreb were five minutes away from taking their first point or even victory of the 2020/21 EHF Champions League season. But in the end, HBC Nantes celebrated their second win on home ground thanks to three late goals for the 27:28 result.

GROUP B:

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs. HC PPD Zagreb (CRO) 30:28 (13:14)

Nantes consolidate their sixth position with ten points now and cannot get passed by seventh-ranked Celje anymore.

Zagreb extended their black series with now twelve defeats in twelve matches - but the one at Nantes was the second closest away loss below the 28:29 at Celje.

The 14:13 scoreline was the second time for Zagreb in this season to be ahead at the break after the 15:12 against Aalborg. The lead changed six times before the break.

From minute 36 until minute 55 and the 27:28, Nantes had not been below.

Pechmalbec, Gurbindo and Minne scored the three crucial - and final - goals for Nantes, in between Valero Rivera even missed a penalty shot. On Thursday Nantes will host Kiel, while Zagreb play against Veszprém.

Nantes with extreme ups and downs

Last week, HBC Nantes were highly close to end Barça’s incredible series of 43 unbeaten home matches, but finally were defeated 29:30 despite a strong performance. Against Zagreb - the only team with zero points in the whole competition, Nantes had many problems to beat them, but finally could mainly count on top scorer Valero Rivera and his ten goals.