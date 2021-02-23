Fivers beat all records to beat Metalurg

For Metalurg, this trip to Austria was the last chance to score some points and to keep alive their hopes for the last 16. The team from Skopje was, before the game, last in the group with only one point.

But Fivers also were in bad need of points, as the team from Vienna was involved in the battle for the fourth place with Toulouse.

The first leg, back in December, was the only time this season that Metalurg managed to snatch a point in a group phase game (33:33).

GROUP A

Fivers (AUT) vs HC Metalurg (MKD) 45:30 (22:13)

The first half was a one-sided affair, as Fivers quickly took the lead on the scoreboard. After thirteen minutes, the hosts were already up by nine. They had to wait ten minutes more for the gap to reach ten goals, as Metalurg looked without solutions, especially defensively.

The advantage still increased for Fivers after the break to reach fifteen goals, the final score. If Milan Poposiv netted eleven times for Metalurg, five players scored six or more for Fivers.

Metalurg remain bottom of the group and are now out of the race for the quarter-finals, while Fivers are fourth with six points.

Fivers’ best offensive performance ever

By scoring 45 tonight, the Austrians beat their own offensive record. The 37 goals Fivers had scored against Toulouse early this season matched their old record, but tonight was something else. Against a poor Metalurg defence, twelve players scored at least a goal, as the danger could have come from anywhere, to help the hosts achieve the best offensive performance of the whole group phase. If this is anything to go by, Fivers might hope for a last 16 qualification next week.