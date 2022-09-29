29092022 Nantes Elverum Persson (2) X2
EHF Champions League

Nantes untroubled on way to second victory

EHF / Björn Pazen29 September 2022, 21:30

HBC Nantes continued their improvement after losing in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League round one to record their second win of the competition, both in front of their home fans.

One week after the 35:30 against Szeged, Gregory Cojean's team had few problems and leave Elverum Handball defeated with a dominant 41:30 victory thanks to a strong attacking performance.  

Group B: 

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs. Elverum Handball (NOR) 41:30 (20:14) 

  • Elverum kept up with Nantes for 18 minutes with a score of 9:9, then the hosts pulled ahead with a 7:0 run 
  • five consecutive HBC goals made the score 34:23 to put the result out of doubt 
  • after 33 goals at Kielce and 35 goals against Szeged, Nantes again proved their outstanding fire power in attack to record 109 goals, with 12 players hitting the net
  • on the other side, no other team have conceded more goals than Elverum - 110 - in three group matches 
  • some good news for the Norwegian champions: Tobias  Grøndahl,  their top scorer last season, is back on track, scoring four goals. The 21-year-old shooter is Elverum's third best scorer after two matches

Aymeric Minne in top form again 

 Nine goals against Kielce, three against Szeged and now seven strikes against Elverum - Aymeric Minne is currently underlining his importance for HBC Nantes and his ambitions for the French national team.

The 25 year old center back is on course to top his individual Champions League record from the 2020/21 season, when he scored 54 goals. In the previous European League season, Minne's tally was 49 goals.

 

It was a good match. We started the game slowly and then found a good rythm. Two victories in a row is a good result for the beginning of the Champions League.
Gregory Cojean
Nantes coach
2022 09 29 Fcbhandbolvscelje 65 X3
