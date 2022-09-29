Nantes untroubled on way to second victory

HBC Nantes continued their improvement after losing in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League round one to record their second win of the competition, both in front of their home fans.

One week after the 35:30 against Szeged, Gregory Cojean's team had few problems and leave Elverum Handball defeated with a dominant 41:30 victory thanks to a strong attacking performance.

Group B:

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs. Elverum Handball (NOR) 41:30 (20:14)

Elverum kept up with Nantes for 18 minutes with a score of 9:9, then the hosts pulled ahead with a 7:0 run

five consecutive HBC goals made the score 34:23 to put the result out of doubt

after 33 goals at Kielce and 35 goals against Szeged, Nantes again proved their outstanding fire power in attack to record 109 goals, with 12 players hitting the net

on the other side, no other team have conceded more goals than Elverum - 110 - in three group matches

some good news for the Norwegian champions: Tobias Grøndahl, their top scorer last season, is back on track, scoring four goals. The 21-year-old shooter is Elverum's third best scorer after two matches

Aymeric Minne in top form again

Nine goals against Kielce, three against Szeged and now seven strikes against Elverum - Aymeric Minne is currently underlining his importance for HBC Nantes and his ambitions for the French national team.

The 25 year old center back is on course to top his individual Champions League record from the 2020/21 season, when he scored 54 goals. In the previous European League season, Minne's tally was 49 goals.