Barca shaken by Celje, but comeback for victory

Barça were forced to work hard to overcome Celje's young guns and secure their third victory in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League with a 38:30 win.

The defending champions had to leave it late, but they scored 12 points to three in the last 14 minutes to tie up victory.

Group B:

Barça (ESP) vs. RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 38:30 (19:15)

like Veszprem in group A, Barça are the only side with the maximum six points from three matches - after a match, in which both sides focused on attack

the extreme variety of Barça's attack was shown by the fact that by 18 minutes eight different players had scored. By the finish 12 had found the net

Celje recovered well from their 4:9 start and managed to reduce the gap, with Gal Marguc impressive

minute, Ante Ivankovic gave Celje the lead for the first time at 25:24 with his fifth goal 27:26 was Celje’s last lead before Barça increased their intensity

Barça’s top scorer was Dika Mem with 10 goals, while Ivankovic netted seven times for the visitors, who remain on two points

Celje are the surprise pack of the season

Aalborg, Kiel and Barça - the young guns of RK Celje Pivovarna Laško have had to face three of the best teams in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in the first three rounds.

After a one-year absence from the Champions League and their early elimination in the European League qualification last year, the young guns knew that this will be a season to learn.

Surprisingly they stood strong three times, being equal to Aalborg and Barça for long periods, and even beating Kiel 38:36. The results prove that attack is this team's strength - if they improve in defence, they will surprise even more teams.