National team farewell for two Turkish legends

The 27-year career of Yeliz Özel

Özel was only 15 years old when she wore the national team jersey for the first time, in a youth age category match against Spain played in Adana on 13 November 1995.

Starting her career at Ankara PTT Sports Club, Özel appeared in the European cup arena for the first time on 7 November 1998, playing against Frederikshavn F.I. At the age of 19, Özel had her first adventure outside Turkey as she transferred to Byåsen in Norway.

After one season in Norway, Özel returned to Turkey, playing for Ankara PTT, Anadolu University and Üsküdar Municipality — with whom she won the domestic league for the first time. And that was not the first national title she would claim, as more were to come abroad.

Özel transferred to Macedonian side Kometal Skopje and became national champion three times with the side, where she played until 2007. In 2005, she reached the final of the Champions League and was the fourth top scorer in the competition, with 61 goals. Then in 2006, Özel received significant individual recognition as she was nominated for the title of IHF World Player of the Year.

After her Macedonian adventure, Özel played mainly in Turkey, winning multiple domestic titles and the University World Championship, aside from two seasons in Romania (Oltchim). Alongside her club success, she won the silver medal at the Mediterranean Games in 2009.

“My primary goal is to be among the players who have played handball the longest”

“I am both happy and sad. I’m happy because it's nice to see young people coming from the bottom,” said Özel of the end of her national team career. “Since handball is our lifestyle and we have grown up with it from childhood to this age, it saddened me to know that it had to end. But all good things come to an end one day. Finishing at the top eased my sadness a little bit.”

Özel may be done with the national team, but she plans to continue on court for many years yet. “I have the energy to play handball for at least three or four years. My primary goal is to be among the players who have played handball the longest and to run for new successes. Later on, I want to take part in the national team as a coach or manager.”