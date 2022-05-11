EHF Finals Men 2022 open with Magdeburg vs Nexe

The EHF European League Men entered the final stretch of its 2021/22 season last week with the completion of the quarter-finals and the draw for the EHF Finals Men 2022 on 28/29 May at Altice Arena in Lisbon.

Friday's semi-final draw pitted Polish side Orlen Wisla Plock against Portuguese hosts SL Benfica, and defending champions SC Magdeburg from Germany against Croatian challengers RK Nexe.

The official event schedule, including the playing order of the two semi-finals, has been confirmed on Wednesday, and sees Magdeburg and Nexe taking the court first on Saturday 28 May for their semi-final at 16:30 CEST, followed by Plock taking on Benfica in the second semi-final at 19:00 CEST.

The playing times for the final day on Sunday are identical.

EHF Finals Men 2022 playing schedule

Saturday 28 May:

16:30 CEST – semi-final 1: SC Magdeburg vs RK Nexe

19:00 CEST – semi-final 2: Orlen Wisla Plock vs SL Benfica

Sunday 29 May: