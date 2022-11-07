Neagu gets ready for final hurrah at EHF EURO

But those injuries have taken a toll physically and with plenty of matches for her club, CSM Bucuresti, both in the domestic league and in the EHF Champions League Women, the Romanian left back feels the heavy legs time and time again.

She took time off from the Romanian national team in 2021, missing the IHF World Championship in Spain, a decision that was not popular with the fans, who saw Romania end in 13th place, their worst finish ever in the competition.

But Neagu is adamant that she made the right call.

“It is their opinion, but I know I made the right call, because I took care of my mind and body and I was back at the highest level, both physically and mentally. Those talking might not even know what being in such a tournament means, what a toll it takes,” the left back says.

“They know little about the physical toll. Think about it, I have played for the national team for a long time, I have always come with a great mindset, focusing on good games and results, gave over 100 percent every time. But everyone can voice their opinion now.”

The results speak for themselves. Romania’s only medal at the EHF EURO came in 2010, when they sealed the bronze. She was the top scorer of the competition, with 53 goals and was crucial for Romania’s challenge. At that time, Neagu was hampered by the shoulder issue that sidelined her for a year after the tournament.

Eight years later, at the EHF EURO 2018 in France, the left back was also on pace to become the first player to win two top scorer awards and seal another medal, but disaster hit in the last match of the main round, against Hungary.

Spending most of the time on the court, with only nine minutes rest in the first five matches, Neagu badly damaged her knee in a duel with an opponent. Romania lost all their last three matches, finishing on the fourth place.

More determined than ever, the Romanian stalwart made her comeback and featured at the EHF EURO 2020 despite not being at 100 percent, with another injury hampering her play.