Woltering back at her “second home” Podgorica

Right in her first season, in 2011/12, she won the EHF Champions League with Buducnost in a thrilling two-leg final against Györ, crowned in the Moraca Arena in the Montenegrin capital, where the EHF EURO 2022 matches are currently being played.

Three years later, Woltering steered Buducnost to their second EHF Champions League trophy at the EHF FINAL 4 in Budapest – and was awarded MVP of the tournament. It was her last match for Buducnost. But the contact to Montenegro, to Buducnost, and to her former teammates has always remained close.

Even at border control at the Podgorica airport, she was recognized by the customs officer.

“Montenegro is still something like a second home for me. On the first days in the team hotel or in the arena, so many people came to me to say ‘hello’ and ask me how I feel,” says Woltering, the goalkeeper coach of Germany.

“This is crazy, how many people still know me here and how many are still part of this great handball family. Even players I never played with, hugged me.”

With 40 games at eight consecutive final tournaments from 2004-16, Clara Woltering is the German player with the biggest number of EHF EURO matches – ahead of other big names such as Grit Jurack, Anja Althaus or Nadine Krause.