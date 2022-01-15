Neagu steers CSM against former side Buducnost

CSM are alternating between two-game streaks this season, after they won their second game in a row and their first in 2022, 28:20, against Buducnost BEMAX, leapfrogging BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in the fourth place in the standings.



GROUP A

Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 20:28 (9:15)

Romanian left back Cristina Neagu scored seven goals in her comeback to Podgorica, where she spent four years and won the DELO EHF Champions League title with Buducnost in 2015

Buducnost’s undoing was their attack, who could only convert at a meagre 33% rate in the first half and missed five penalties throughout the game, as left wing Ivona Pavicevic scored five of her team’s nine goals

the Montenegrin side cut the gap to only two goals, 18:16, in the 41st minute, but a subsequent 6:0 unanswered run for CSM decided the winner

CSM extended their unbeaten streak against Buducnost to four games in a row in the DELO EHF Champions League, having also won the home game, 30:22

Buducnost conceded their ninth loss in ten games and their second in 2022, as their chances of progression to the play-offs phase have been dealt another blow

Neagu shows Buducnost what they are missing



Back in Podgorica, where she won the only DELO EHF Champions League title in her career, Cristina Neagu put on a superb display, scoring seven times, jumping to the second place in the top goal scorer standings, only five goals shy of the leader, Vipers’ right back, Nora Mork.



It was one of the most comfortable wins of the season for CSM, who are still trying to find their consistency, alternating the wins with painful losses, three of which came by a one-goal margin, in the last second of the game. On the other hand, Buducnost’s chances of progression are slimmer and slimmer. They are six points behind Brest, who have two games in hand, with the Montenegrin side having four games still to play.

Bojana Popovic, coach Buducnost Bemax:

"We had a lot of problems in the preparation of this game due to coronavirus and injuries of players who were not in the team. I will just talk about the match against CSM Bucuresti: the girls fought for most of the game and gave as much as they could. We created many chances, but we did not use them. We have a young team, many players have no experience of playing in the EHF Champions League."

Andrijana Popovic, Buducnost Bemax:

"We didn't open the game in the best way, we started making mistakes. There were too many missed opportunities, which cost us."

Adrian Vasile, coach CSM Bucuresti:

"I am happy for the first victory in 2022. We had problems due to positive cases of coronavirus. We haven't played together for a long time and we should use every chance in the right way. We knew we were playing against a team that has been fighting throughout the match, so we are happy for the victory in Podgorica."

Elizabeth Omoregie, CSM Bucuresti:

"We only slept for four hours, but that didn't bother us when it comes to energy. We played a good game, there were of course mistakes. There was a drop in the second half, but that was to be expected. These are two important points for us."