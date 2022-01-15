Sola too strong for Besancon

Sola HK, whose round 1 match had been postponed last week, opened the group stage of the EHF European League Women with a 39:32 win at ES Besancon Feminin.

GROUP A

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Sola HK (NOR) 32:39 (16:22)

Besancon led 3:1 early in the game, but then Sola claimed the initiative, as Camilla Herrem netted four times already by minute 7

the Norwegian team hit the 20-goal mark already in the first half, boasting a 81 per cent shot efficiency before the break

Besancon closed the gap to 31:28 with 12 minutes to go, but following a timeout called by Steffen Stegavik, Sola enjoyed a 4:0 run

experienced Herrem was Sola’s top scorer with nine goals

while Sola have two points, Besancon have now lost both group matches so far, conceding as many as 77 goals

Granier’s impact not enough

Lucie Granier, who recently won a silver medal with France at the Women’s World Championship 2021, is one of Besancon’s leaders, and she proved it in the match against Sola.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a good individual performance, scoring 11 goals from 13 attempts, yet her impact was not enough as Besancon had big problems in defence and suffered their second straight defeat.

Head coach Sola HK: Steffen Stormo Stegavik:

“Our team played an incredibly well and good game. The game was a big win for Sola in our first game in European League group phase.”

Sola HK's Kristina Novak:

“It was a game with fast handball, and a great battle with many goals. Despite some technical errors, we managed to bring two important points from France.”

Sébastien Mizoule, ES Besançon Head Coach: "I'm frustrated to have conceded many goals tonight. 38 in Hungary, 39 tonight."

Es Besançon's Alizée Frecon-Demouge: "It hurts my head to take so many goals in two EHF European League games."