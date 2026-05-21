By then, he was the best goalkeeper in the EHF European League Men and was a crucial factor in Melsungen’s route to the EHF Finals in Hamburg. Without Simić, they finished fourth, only beaten by domestic rivals — unluckily losing the semi-final against SG Flensburg-Handewitt and then the 3/4 placement match against THW Kiel.

Now, Melsungen are back at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 in the Barclays Arena in Hamburg. Simić made his comeback in February, once again helping his side to proceed.

“We are so happy to return to this great event, with this incredible atmosphere. We had an extremely tough season with many ups and downs, but now we are here to be better than last year,” says Simić, who joined MT Melsungen nine years ago from Swedish side IFK Kristianstad.

“And now I am back. It was really bitter to miss the crucial part of the last season. We were chasing Berlin and Magdeburg in the league, played the EHF Finals. Then, I almost missed the whole current season. But you cannot choose your injury.

“I really feel well right now, still having a lot of physio treatment. I also know that this knee will never be as before.”