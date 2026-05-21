Alongside the handball activities, the event participated in the Plastic Free project, with an estimated 25,000 plastic water bottles spared thanks to the installation of water dispensers. The Festival includes other initiatives to raise awareness for current issues such as environmental sustainability, social inclusion and healthy lifestyles.

The Festival began with an opening ceremony that included a parade, and was attended not only by the young athletes participating in the event but the men’s national team, who had just qualified for the 2025 World Championship. The festival closed with a prize giving ceremony, including the awarding of MVPs.

Looking ahead

With roughly 18 months still to go on the Master Plan project, FIGH are far from finished with their initiatives. Those initiatives already implemented will continue to develop, and new steps will be taken.

“What we are doing and what we’ll keep doing is to continue and implement the activities started with the first phase aimed at schools, with the training of physical education teachers with new courses and, as I said before, through the identification of a more targeted training path than in the past — more in line with the current world of Italian schools. For each course, manuals have been created to be used as a tool to guide the teacher in carrying out practical activities. Furthermore, a game regulation has been created aimed at schools to solve the problem of school facilities, which do not always have adequate measures for carrying out competitions with the basic formula of the game,” says Tassinari.

“The launch of the under-five project for nursery schools is also very important: This season, the ‘Baby Hand Project’ aimed at children aged four to five has been structured. The project includes two implementation phases. In its first phase, the project is being tested with 20 clubs that will carry out the activities with around 400 children and that will conclude the experimental phase with an event as part of the Handball Festival in July. The project will then be disseminated at a national level, so that clubs can expand their activities to this age group. In this second phase, the activity can be carried out both within the various clubs and also in nursery schools through targeted collaborations with schools.

“Another focus will be on the ‘school-work alternation project’ for young referees and technicians, which will lead to the development of a new base of coaches and referees through collaboration with schools for ‘school-work alternation’ activities.