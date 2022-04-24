The Netherlands end their EHF EURO 2022 qualification mission in style, while Greece were beaten for the fourth time in Euro 2022 qualifying.

GROUP 3

Netherlands vs Greece 40:11 (19:8)

the Netherlands are the second team to finish the EHF EURO 2022 qualification with a clean record of six wins from six matches, after Denmark

even without their top stars Lois Abbingh and Estevana Polman, the Netherlands claimed their second biggest win in EHF EURO qualification after a 45:13 victory against Bulgaria in 2016

scoring eight goals before the break, Greece levelled their highest halftime score in EHF EURO 2022 qualification from their away match at Germany (8:17), but then they only scored twice after the break, losing 10:36

Greece struck three times after the break, to finish with exactly the same result as they did on Thursday against Germany - on Saturday, the Germans lost the test match against the Netherlands 18:24 at Almere

twelve Dutch players were on the scoreboard, topped by Bo van Wetering and Larissa Nüsser, who netted six goals each. Angela Malestein scored five

Netherlands remain unbeaten in EHF EURO qualifications

Six wins in six qualifiers is a major achievement for any team, and since the implementation of the current qualification format with six rounds, the Dutch side has not lost a match, but won them all.

As in the qualifications for the EHF EURO events 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018 - each six games - and 2020 - two games - the Netherlands claimed the same number of victories, which means a series of 32 consecutive wins in qualification.

The last time, they failed to qualify was in the play-offs against Serbia in 2008. In 2012, they were suspended, as the Dutch Federation withdrew from organizing the final tournament.